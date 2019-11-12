Christian Bale’s Ford v Ferrari caught in a jam in India, CBFC blurs out alcohol bottles and glasses. See pics

hollywood

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:40 IST

The Central Board of Film Certification has asked for glasses of alcohol to be blurred from the theatrical release of the upcoming film Ford v Ferrari, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale in lead roles. A HuffPost India report says that shots of glasses and bottles of alcohol were distractingly blurred, according to photographs doing the rounds online.

In another sequence, the report adds, the words ‘son of a b*tch’ has completely been muted out. The CBFC survived its most controversial regime recently, after former chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani was removed and Prasoon Joshi was chosen as his replacement.

The report quoted a studio source as saying, “We know we’ve to blur out the bottles because they carry brand name and CBFC guidelines do not allow that. But a mere glass being blurred out is something I’m hearing for the first time.” The source added, “You know the committee is going to send the print back with such cuts. Can’t do much about it. It’s frustrating.”

Twitter users reacted to the news with a mix of disappointment and shock. “Ya. Because once they blur we don’t know they are drinking alcohol. In fact, it attracts more undeserving attention to alcohol & cigarettes. Makes me want get out of the theatre & get a drink. Ridiculous,” one person wrote. “They shd start blurring the actor’s faces too. why should we have white western sabhayata waley faces when releasing the film in India,” joked another person.

Also read: xXx: CBFC’s leaked list of cuts reveals they censored Vin Diesel drinking soda

Ford v Ferrari is directed by James Mangold and features Damon and Bale as Carrol Shelby and Ken Miles, who took the challenge to the formidable Ferrari in the 1966 Le Mans 24 hour race. The film releases in India on Friday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more