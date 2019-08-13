Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cleared by CBFC, hundreds of ‘F words’ intact, but no room for ‘a**’

hollywood

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:41 IST

Director Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has been left largely untouched by the Central Board of Film Certification. According to multiple reports, the film has a run time of around 164 minutes, and has been rated ‘A’ by the CBFC.

The censor board hasn’t removed the hundreds of ‘F bombs’ in the film, but has beeped out every usage of the word ‘a**’. According to Pinkvilla, which has access to the censor certificate, the film’s exact run time is 164 minutes and 17 seconds. The applicants have been identified as Quentin Tarantino, producer Shannon McIntosh and Sony Pictures.

Happy to report that only ‘ass’ is muted thrice in the Indian release of Once Upon a time in Hollywood. The 200+ ‘fucks’ are intact. — Mihir Fadnavis (@mihirfadnavis) August 13, 2019

The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in central roles, has been slated for an August 15 release in India. The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, John Abraham’s Batla House, and online with the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games.

The film follows the adventures of a washed-up actor, played by DiCaprio, and his stuntman, played by Pitt, whose personal stories intersect with the life of actor Sharon Tate, who moves in next door. Tate was the wife of film director Roman Polanski, and was one of the victims of the infamous murders carried out by the Manson Family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 16:36 IST