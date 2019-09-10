Tera Ghata singer Gajendra Verma releases new song Milo Na Tum, romances Govinda’s daughter Tina in video

bollywood

Tera Ghata singer Gajendra Verma has released a new song, titled Milo Na Tum, featuring Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja. Released on September 9, the video has raked in close to half-a-million hits on YouTube.

The 3.45-minute long video is set across multiple exotic locations and features Gajendra wooing a young woman, played by Tina. The song appears to be a remix of a hit ‘70s number.

We see Gajendra wearing a hat, taking to the stage as he is approached by a group of women. After successfully catching the eye of the girl he’s attracted to, the couple dances together. The girl is soon approached by a villainous man, who is pushed away by Gajendra. The guy loses his temper and begins waving a gun around, and even fires a couple of bullets in the air. Gajendra runs away from the mess with the girl, and they dance some more.

Gajendra’s previous hit, Tera Ghata, has over 300 million hits on YouTube. It propelled him to popularity. Another video, Ik Kahani, has over 70 million hits.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the sudden success, he said, “I am the least talented in my family. So staying grounded hasn’t been difficult. When I started out my brother was sceptical, but now he is happy with the way I have grown.” He said he has evolved as a singer over the years. “I have evolved as a musician. I am not the same person I was when Emptiness released,” he said, and added, “Music is evolving too, so I must experiment. I did a few sad songs, then a few peppy numbers. Now I am looking at other musical genres.”

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 17:15 IST