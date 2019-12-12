Panipat controversy: Arjun Kapoor film drops scene showing Maharaja Surajmal asking for Agra fort, says report

bollywood

Makers of Panipat have deleted a scene from the Arjun Kapoor film that was being objected to by several Jat groups for the past several days, says a report in Times of India. There has been a demand for banning the film as well by Jat groups, apart from political leaders, claiming it portrays Maharaja Surajmal in a bad light.

The report quoted a source as saying, “A scene from Panipat had upset the Jat community seeking the ban on the film. However, understanding the sensitivity of the situation, the makers of the movie decided to chop the 11-minute scene which offended the people in Rajasthan. The scene is now no more a part of the movie and the film is now 11 minutes shorter.”

The controversial scene shows Sadashivrao (Arjun) approaching Maharaja Surajmal for help in his fight against Ahmed Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt). When Surajmal asks for Agra fort in return, Sadshivrao refuses, who is then turned away.

Panipat has been facing a lot of heat, since its release, with cabinet minister and BJP MLA Vishvendra Singh joining protests against the period film. Singh is a descendant of Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje had also tweeted in support of the protest, demanding a ban on the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial.

Just a day after the film hit theatres, a group of people from the Jat community staged protests against Panipat and even burnt an effigy of director Ashutosh, demanding a ban on the film. Alleging that facts have been distorted in the film, Jats have threatened to intensify their protests if the film was not edited.

Panipat is about events that led to the Third Battle of Panipat in 1761 with Arjun essaying the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who led the Maratha army against the invading Afghan army, led by Ahmad Shah Abdali (played by Sanjay). The film also features Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman and hit screens across India on December 6.

