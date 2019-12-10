Jats hold protest against ‘Panipat’ film over ‘distortion of history’

cities

A day after a prominent Jat body demanded a ban on the screening of Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’, several community members on Tuesday held protests at various places in Haryana alleging that the movie depicts legendary Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in an unseemly light.

Protests were held at various places including Faridabad, Ballabhgarh and Kaithal in the state.

The Phogat Khap, which holds 19 villages, also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind and sought a ban on the screening of the movie in north India. Balwant Namberdar, the head of Phogat Khap, said they held a meeting with the representatives of the Khap in Dadri and submitted a letter to DC Dharmvir Singh, seeking ban on the film.

All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti’s national president Yashpal Malik had earlier made similar allegations and demanded the same.

“The movie has defamed the Jat community by projecting the legendary ruler as a greedy emperor who wanted to conquer the Agra fort and denied help to the Maratha army. The Red Fort of Agra was already in Maharaja Surajmal’s kingdom before the battle of Panipat. The Maharaja spoke only Braj but the film shows him speaking a different language. Distorted facts will not be tolerated,” he said.

The DC said he has received a letter and will initiate steps as per law.

FILM MAKERS SHOULD SEEK ADVICE: VIJ

State home minister Anil Vij said filmmakers who make films on historical characters should thoroughly go into all historical facts associated with various characters they are going to show in their film.

“It would be better be if filmmakers seek advice from noted historians on such topics, this is the only way to avoid controversies and hurting public sentiment,” Vij told reporters here.

Asked to comment on the protests breaking out against the film, he said while everyone has a democratic right to protest in a peaceful manner, but no one would be allowed to take law and order into one’s hands.

FACTS SHOULD BE VERIFIED: HOODA

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too said the filmmakers should do their homework properly while making films on historical characters.

“I am not saying this with regards to this film only, but I would say any filmmaker should not twist historical facts for commercial gains. Maharaja Surajmal is known as a brave and generous ruler. Before any film on such topics is made, producers should thoroughly verify the historical facts,” Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said.

