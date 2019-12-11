e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Mahesh Bhatt: ‘More interested in the longevity of my films than by their debut grosses’

Mahesh Bhatt will soon be returning to direction with Sadak. Talking about what matters the most to him about movies, he always asks ‘does it have anything to say in 10 years or 20 years?’

bollywood Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:15 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Mahesh Bhatt addresses at the launch of his daughter Shaheen Bhatt's book I've Never Been (un)Happier.
Mahesh Bhatt addresses at the launch of his daughter Shaheen Bhatt's book I've Never Been (un)Happier.(IANS)
         

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says he is more interested in the longevity of his films than by their debut grosses. Mahesh on Wednesday took to Twitter, where he shared a poster of his film Zakhm, which was released 21 years.

He wrote: “I am more interested in the longevity of my films than by their debut grosses. I ask does it have anything to say in 10 years or 20 years? Could it still have legs? Could it still be around? History is rife with films that we love today that were ‘bombs’ on their opening weekend.”

 

 

Zakhm is considered of Bhatt’s finest directorial efforts and is said to bear autobiographical shades. The film won Ajay Devgn a National Award as Best actor, and also featured Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Nagarjuna, and Kunal Kemmu as a child artist. The film won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Also read: Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak trailer earns praise from acid attack survivor Rangoli Chandel

Alia Bhatt accompanied by her father Mahesh Bhatt, addresses at the launch of her sister Shaheen Bhatt's book I've Never Been (un)Happier.
Alia Bhatt accompanied by her father Mahesh Bhatt, addresses at the launch of her sister Shaheen Bhatt's book I've Never Been (un)Happier. ( IANS )

Bhatt on Wednesday announced that he is venturing into the digital space with a web-series based on the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top female actor in the 70s.

