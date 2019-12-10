Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak trailer earns praise from acid attack survivor Rangoli Chandel: ‘Everyone should see this film’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 10, 2019

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister and Deepika Padukone’s long-time critic, Rangoli Chandel has showered the Chhapaak trailer with praises. Chhapaak stars Deepika in the lead as an acid attack survivor. The trailer for the film was released on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Rangoli called the trailer amazing. “Wow!!! Everyone should see this film, amazing,” she wrote. Rangoli is herself an acid attack survivor and talked about the ‘prejudice’ that she went through in her own life. “Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death... story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it works,” she added in another tweet.

Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death... story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it works🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 10, 2019

When the film’s poster was released in March this year, Rangoli had tweeted about being the film’s biggest cheerleader then, as well. “No matter how unfair and unjust the world is we musn’t reflect what we hate, this is commendable on @deepikapadukone and @meghnagulzar part, being an acid attack survivor I pledge to be their biggest cheerleader #Chhapaak,” she had written. In between then and now, Rangoli targeted Deepika’s The Live Laugh Love Foundation and the actor herself for ‘dancing like baratis’ after a TLLLF video’s success.

Other than Rangoli, filmmaker Karan Johar, badminton star Saina Nehwal, actor Neha Dhupia and others also cheered for the trailer. “Heartbreaking!! Shook me up....Stories like these must be told,” Karan wrote in a tweet. “The #Chhapaak trailer comes across as one of the strongest voices of #indiancinema ... @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar @masseysahib @foxstarhindi thank you for your strength ... we need more like you,” wrote Neha.

Deepika Padukone gets emotional during the trailer launch of Meghna Gulzar's movie Chhapaak. ( PTI )

Deepika is coming back on the big screen after over a year’s break with Chhapaak. At the trailer launch, Deepika teared up as she talked about the film and its importance in her life. “I had only thought that the trailer would be shown and we will come on the stage but I didn’t think I would have to speak about it too once on the stage. Whenever I watch the trailer, I... Can we talk about this later? I am really sorry,” she said, getting emotional. Meghna, who was standing next to Deepika, said the actor had not seen the complete trailer earlier, which is why she felt overwhelmed. The director also requested the photographers to not click Deepika’s pictures as she tried to compose herself.

The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked in 2005, allegedly by a spurned lover. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases. Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

