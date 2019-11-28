Kangana Ranaut says her anger is constructive: ‘What I do in anger has always worked for me’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has claimed her anger is constructive, adding that whenever she got angry, she did it for a “reason to construct”. She was speaking at an event in Delhi.Last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao, Kangana’s team shared snippets of her discussion during the event.

“My anger is a very constructive anger. Every time I’ve gotten angry in life, it has been for a reason to construct, to do better or to excel or for my team to excel. Like I said, when I left home, I did not leave because I just want to give my parents hell. I had a vision, I had a plan, so it’s been a very constructive emotion. I would like to go against practices which are pulling people down, which are not productive. What I do in anger has always worked for me. There is a child inside me that is beyond any logic,” Kangana said.

Kangana, who never shies away from calling a spade a spade, also said her films are called flops despite earning good money. “Even if I do a 100-crore film, it’s called a flop.”

“People think I am careless with my money but I am very wise when it comes to handling my finances. I like to invest in my dreams. I don’t like to invest in a dead zone and freeze my money. I am also an obsessive lover — not just sexually but platonic too. The ones I love, I spoil them silly. I love my parents. My brother’s wedding is in Udaipur. I like to spend on people I love. God has been very kind. I support causes too and donate where my heart belongs,” she said about how she handles her money.

Staying to true to her newfound image of a patriot, Kangana said that Indians have been associated with negative attributes for long and that needs to change. “The word ‘Indian’ has been associated with something negative like poverty, malnutrition, etc. But we are better than anyone in the world and we need to believe in that,” she said.

Kangana also revealed she has a secret social media account but denied stalking anyone. “I do have a secret account, but I do not stalk people. If I’m not working I spend 7-8 hours on social media.”

While she has completed work on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, the first look for AL Vijay’s Thalaivi - a biopic on late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa was revealed last week.

