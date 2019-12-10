Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Chhapaak trailer launch LIVE updates: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey unveil their film

Chhapaak trailer launch LIVE updates: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey are all set to introduce their film to the world on Tuesday. Catch all updates here.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 10, 2019 13:02 IST
highlights

The trailer for Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak will be launched on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. Catch all the live updates here:

13:10:00 PM IST

Meghna Gulzar talks about Chhapaak

Talking about the film, director Meghna Gulzar said, “This film is relevant in today’s times given the situation of women in the country right now. I’m happy that Deepika Padukone has given her face for Malti and completely let Malti take over her.”

13:00:00 PM IST

Deepika tears up at trailer launch

A teary-eyed Deepika Padukone said at the trailer launch that this is her most special film. “This will be my most special film. I’m lost for words,” she said.

12:48:00 PM IST

Vikrant Massey arrives at venue

Actor Vikrant Massey, who will be seen opposite Deepika in the film, has also arrived at Juhu PVR for the trailer launch. Vikrant wore a beige suit to the launch.

Vikrant Massey at trailer launch.
12:38:00 PM IST

Deepika Padukone arrives for the launch

Actor Deepika Padukone has arrived at Mumbai’s Juhu PVR for the trailer launch. She is seen wearing a long black dress with her hair swept back in a slick hairdo.

Deepika Padukone at the trailer launch.

