Chhapaak trailer launch LIVE updates: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey unveil their film

13:10:00 PM IST
13:00:00 PM IST
12:48:00 PM IST
12:38:00 PM IST
The trailer for Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak will be launched on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. Catch all the live updates here:
Talking about the film, director Meghna Gulzar said, “This film is relevant in today’s times given the situation of women in the country right now. I’m happy that Deepika Padukone has given her face for Malti and completely let Malti take over her.”
A teary-eyed Deepika Padukone said at the trailer launch that this is her most special film. “This will be my most special film. I’m lost for words,” she said.
Actor Vikrant Massey, who will be seen opposite Deepika in the film, has also arrived at Juhu PVR for the trailer launch. Vikrant wore a beige suit to the launch.
Actor Deepika Padukone has arrived at Mumbai’s Juhu PVR for the trailer launch. She is seen wearing a long black dress with her hair swept back in a slick hairdo.