Chhapaak trailer launch LIVE updates: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey unveil their film

13:10:00 PM IST Meghna Gulzar talks about Chhapaak Talking about the film, director Meghna Gulzar said, “This film is relevant in today’s times given the situation of women in the country right now. I’m happy that Deepika Padukone has given her face for Malti and completely let Malti take over her.”





13:00:00 PM IST Deepika tears up at trailer launch A teary-eyed Deepika Padukone said at the trailer launch that this is her most special film. “This will be my most special film. I’m lost for words,” she said.





12:48:00 PM IST Vikrant Massey arrives at venue Actor Vikrant Massey, who will be seen opposite Deepika in the film, has also arrived at Juhu PVR for the trailer launch. Vikrant wore a beige suit to the launch. Vikrant Massey at trailer launch.



