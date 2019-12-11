Pati Patni Aur Woh day 5 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan’s film to cross Rs 50 cr today, Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat slows down

bollywood

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday’s Pati Patni Aur Woh is on its way to hit a half century at the ticket windows. The film has collected Rs 47 crore in four days and will most likely cross the coveted milestone after Wednesday’s numbers come in.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new figures on Twitter. “#PatiPatniAurWoh is in no mood to slow down... Will swim past ₹ 50 cr mark today [Day 6]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 46.99 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s Panipat has slowed down considerably. It released with Pati Patni Aur Woh on Friday, but managed only a Rs 20 crore haul in four days. “#Panipat continues to struggle... #Mumbai circuit - which was performing best - declines considerably on Day 4... North and East sectors remain poor... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr. Total: ₹ 20.27 cr. #India biz,” Taran wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Panipat is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and also stars Kriti Sanon and Zeenat Aman. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat that was fought between the Marathas and Afgan invader Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761.

Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name. The film stars also stars Aparshakti Khurana.

Bhumi has now been a part of three back-to-back hits with Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Talking about her success, she recently said she continues to strive for excellence in cinema. “I have been fortunate to get the amazing scripts that have resonated with audiences and I’m thankful to all the filmmakers for their belief in me. As an artist, I have looked for incredible stories and searched for brilliant characters that stay with you long after you have seen the films.

“My successes are a validation that I have taken the right decisions in choosing content and gives me huge confidence to back my vision going forward. As a creative person, you need to trust your instincts at all times and successes only tell you that you are taking the right calls,” she said.

