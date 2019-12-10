Sara Ali Khan trips and almost falls off stage, Kartik Aaryan saves her. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 10, 2019

Rumoured exes Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan set the stage on fire at the recently-held Star Screen Awards 2019. While the show is yet to be telecast, pictures and videos of the two are being widely shared by fan clubs on Instagram.

In one of the videos, Sara is seen strutting on the stage in one shoe to Dheeme Dheeme, a song from Kartik’s latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh, in a video. She trips on the train of her dress and almost falls off the stage, but he comes to her rescue.

Sara is also seen teaching Kartik the hook step of her hit song Aankh Marey. Shahid Kapoor is on the stage with them.

Another clip of Sara singing Kaisi Paheli Zindagani from her father Saif Ali Khan’s film Parineeta has also surfaced online. In the video, Kartik is seen swaying to the rhythm, as she croons.

Kartik and Sara will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to Love Aaj Kal, which has been tentatively titled Aaj Kal. The film, also starring Randeep Hooda, is scheduled to open in theatres on Valentine’s Day (February 14), 2020.

According to the grapevine, Kartik and Sara’s romance spilled off screen as well. The two were often seen painting the town red together, from lunch and dinner dates to fashion shows to airport pick-ups and drops.

On the sidelines of a fashion show earlier this year, Sara said that shooting for Aaj Kal with Kartik was an “amazing” experience. “It was a blast! It was amazing and fun, everyday on the set was fun... there were moments where I didn’t realize I am working. I can’t believe I am being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike, any girl would die to do that,” she said.

However, a few weeks ago, rumours began doing the rounds that Kartik and Sara have parted ways amicably. Neither of the actors has confirmed the news of the relationship or the break-up.

