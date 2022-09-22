Kamal Haasan’s Vikram finishes theatrical run as highest grossing film ever in Tamil Nadu, registers record footfall

Actor Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has completed its theatrical run after 113 days to become the highest-grossing film ever in Tamil Nadu. At the end of its theatrical run, the film registered a record footfall and grossed over ₹500 crore worldwide. Vikram has already dethroned SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion thus securing the spot of the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu. (Also Read | Vikram’s box office success proves Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth cannot be beaten by Kollywood’s new generation)

Vikram released on June 3 and made ₹164.75 crore in its first week in the theatres. The film has also been dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. The film features Kamal Haasan in the role of a former agent, Vikram, who sets out to avenge the death of his son, an undercover officer in the narcotics bureau. The film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and got its digital release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 8.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and wrote, “Kamal Haasan’s mammoth INDUSTRY HIT #Vikram ends its theatrical run in TN today at Coimbatore KG Cinemas (113 days). The movie has set the ALL TIME record for: Highest Gross Highest Share & Highest Footfalls in 100 years of Tamil Cinema. (TN).”

#KamalHaasan 's Mammoth INDUSTRY HIT #Vikram ends its theatrical run in TN today at Coimbatore KG Cinemas (113 days).



The movie has set the ALL TIME record for:

Highest Gross

Highest Share &

Highest Footfalls in 100 years of Tamil Cinema. (TN) #KamalHaasan#LokeshKanagaraj — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 22, 2022

The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya in cameo. A week after the film’s release, Kamal Haasan met the media in Chennai and said he was thrilled with the response to the movie. He said that the success will only motivate them to work harder on their next collaboration. He thanked actor Suriya for accepting the offer to play a 10-minute cameo in the movie. Suriya, who comes as the main antagonist, plays a character called Rolex.

Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj will reunite for the next part of the Vikram franchise in 2023. Vikram has emerged as the biggest grossing film in Kamal Haasan’s career. The film features Kamal Haasan in a role he originally played in the 1986 film of the same name. He returns as former agent Vikram of the coveted Black Squad which used to work for the government.

