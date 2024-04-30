Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt cheer on his team Mumbai City FC at ISL semi-finals. Watch

Ranbir, Alia's soccer date

A paparazzo account shared pictures and videos of the couple on its official Instagram handle. The pictures saw the two smiling and cheering in the stands as Mumbai City FC scored a 2-0 victory in the ISL semi-final. He wore a white T-shirt and grey joggers, with white sport shoes and glasses. Meanwhile, Alia wore a white t-shirt, shorts, and sport shoes with a striped grey shirt. She also showed her support through a Mumbai City FC cap.

Ranbir and Alia were also seen vibing with the fans in the stands. They waved at them, amid a tight security cover. Ranbir also swung the Mumbai City FC jersey as fans cheered on. Later, he was seen meeting and hugging his entire team in the field.

Ranbir and Alia meet Hrithik, Jr NTR

On Sunday night, Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi met Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. His War 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan also joined them with his girlfriend Saba Azad. They all met over a casual and intimate dinner.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Ranbir and NTR Jr could be seen stepping out of a black SUV. Before entering the restaurant's premises, they looked behind and waited for Ranbir's wife Alia to join them. Following her closely in the other car were filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik and Saba joined them later. They walked hand-in-hand as they entered the venue.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently filming Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, an adaptation of the epic, where he plays the lead character of Rama. Alia has wrapped up the shoot of her co-production Jigra. The two will reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War next year.