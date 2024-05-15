Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela stuns in a plunging hot pink gown, fans call her ‘queen of Cannes’

Urvashi Rautela is a Cannes veteran who attends the film festival almost every year. One thing common in all her appearances is that she always manages to slay on the red carpet in dramatic couture. How can we ever forget her statement blue pout and matching gown at Cannes 2023, which paid tribute to the peacock feather in Lord Krishna’s crown? Or her crocodile necklace that took social media by storm. Well, the Bollywood actor has now reached France for the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi Rautela at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Unveiling her look for day 1 of Cannes 2024, the actor shared, “Festival de Cannes 2024 OPENING CEREMONY with my ultimate fav #MERYLSTREEP 🇫🇷💎🩷.” Urvashi looks absolutely stunning in a hot pink gown, with a ruffled tulle shrug, custom-made by celebrity designers Khaled and Marwan. The strapless OOTD features a plunging neckline with rhinestones embedded on the edges. She adds an extra splash of bling with a bejewelled headband on her golden brown locks.

Well, fans can’t get enough of Urvashi and her oh-so-glam look. The comment section has been flooding with compliments and praises ever since she shared her OOTD from Cannes. For instance, one social media user wrote: “Queenn Of CANNES ❤️ You're making our country soo proud at CANNES Festival 😍👏🏻🥳 Pride Of India 🇮🇳🙌🏻 @urvashirautela”, whereas another fan gushed, “Most beautiful actress in India 🩷 , No one can compare URVASHI ❤️⭐ 🏆🎗️.” Another internet user pointed out, “Wow she's looking like a princess👸”, while a fan shared, “You're Ruling Our Heart's❤️ International Crush 🥰 Queen Of CANNES @urvashirautela.”

Well, it's only day one. We cannot wait to see Urvashi dazzle at the Cannes Film Festival all week!