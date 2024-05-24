Aditi Rao Hydari reacts as designer says ‘at least someone from India making us fashionably proud’

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has reacted after costume designer Rick Roy praised her outfit for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. However, Rick, in a dig at other Indian celebrities who attended the event, said that "at least someone from India is making us fashionably proud". (Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari wears a black and white outfit on Cannes Film Festival red carpet, fans say Audrey Hepburn vibes) Aditi Rao Hydari walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

Aditi reacts to comment on her Cannes dress

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rick shared a post featuring Aditi in her black and white gown at the Cannes red carpet. He wrote, "Teaching them children how it is done on the red carpet. Ooofff, at least someone from India making us fashionably proud. @aditiraohydari just killing it." Re-sharing it on her Instagram, Aditi added several red heart emojis.

Aditi stuns in black and white outfit at Cannes

On Thursday, Aditi walked the red carpet in a stunning black and white outfit. She tied her hair in a neat bun and kept her makeup simple. The actor also attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts), directed by Gilles Lellouche, on Thursday. Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She shared her photos on Instagram and wrote, "La vie est belle (white heart emoji)." Her fiance-actor Siddharth wrote, "Incredible."

Aditi's Cannes looks so far

Aditi's second look from Cannes 2024 was equally mesmerising. In the images and videos posted online, she was seen walking on the streets of the French Riviera in a floral black gown. Her sleeveless ensemble, which comes in shades of yellow, black, and green, features a halter neckline. Siddharth commented, "Oh, Wow!"

Aditi recent project

Aditi is being lauded for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.