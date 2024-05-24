Aditi Rao Hydari wears a black and white outfit on Cannes Film Festival red carpet, fans say Audrey Hepburn vibes

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari walked the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in a classic black and white outfit. Several pictures and videos of the actor posing for the paparazzi emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Siddharth can't stop laughing as man recreates Aditi Rao Hydari's Heeramandi dance move. Watch) Aditi Rao Hydari poses for the camera at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

What Aditi wore at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

For the event, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a black-and-white off-shoulder dress by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. She tied her hair into a bun and also wore pearl earrings and rings. An Instagram user shared several pictures of Aditi on the social media platform.

Fans react to Aditi's outfit

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Now this is a worthy outfit!!!" Another comment read, "So classy." A person said, "Monochrome slayyy. Love it!!!" "Audrey Hepburn vibes!" commented another fan.

All about Aditi at Cannes

Recently, Aditi showed off her look in a halter-neck floral dress, along with a long trail by Gauri and Nainika. Previously, Aditi walked into Cannes in her viral Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Aditi portrayed the role of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix India series.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Aditi shared a fun video of herself. The video showed Aditi in her floral dress, an umbrella in hand and she beautifully recreates her Gajagamini walk on the streets of the French Riviera, accompanied by her friends. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Walking into Cannes like."

Aditi checked into the French Riviera on Tuesday. Aditi joined the film festival as festival as an ambassador of L'Oreal Paris. She made her Cannes debut in 2022. She attended the film festival last year as well. In 2023, her first look at Cannes - off the red carpet - was a dreamy blue confection by Oscar De La Renta, which she wore for a L'Oreal shoot.

Aditi's last project

Aditi was last seen in Heeramandi, a series featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

