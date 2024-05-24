 Aditi Rao Hydari wears a black and white outfit on Cannes Film Festival red carpet, fans say Audrey Hepburn vibes | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aditi Rao Hydari wears a black and white outfit on Cannes Film Festival red carpet, fans say Audrey Hepburn vibes

ByAnanya Das
May 24, 2024 07:47 AM IST

For the event, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a black-and-white off-shoulder dress by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. She tied her hair into a bun.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari walked the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in a classic black and white outfit. Several pictures and videos of the actor posing for the paparazzi emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Siddharth can't stop laughing as man recreates Aditi Rao Hydari's Heeramandi dance move. Watch)

Aditi Rao Hydari poses for the camera at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
Aditi Rao Hydari poses for the camera at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

What Aditi wore at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

For the event, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a black-and-white off-shoulder dress by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. She tied her hair into a bun and also wore pearl earrings and rings. An Instagram user shared several pictures of Aditi on the social media platform.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Fans react to Aditi's outfit

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Now this is a worthy outfit!!!" Another comment read, "So classy." A person said, "Monochrome slayyy. Love it!!!" "Audrey Hepburn vibes!" commented another fan.

All about Aditi at Cannes

Recently, Aditi showed off her look in a halter-neck floral dress, along with a long trail by Gauri and Nainika. Previously, Aditi walked into Cannes in her viral Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Aditi portrayed the role of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix India series.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Aditi shared a fun video of herself. The video showed Aditi in her floral dress, an umbrella in hand and she beautifully recreates her Gajagamini walk on the streets of the French Riviera, accompanied by her friends. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Walking into Cannes like."

Aditi checked into the French Riviera on Tuesday. Aditi joined the film festival as festival as an ambassador of L'Oreal Paris. She made her Cannes debut in 2022. She attended the film festival last year as well. In 2023, her first look at Cannes - off the red carpet - was a dreamy blue confection by Oscar De La Renta, which she wore for a L'Oreal shoot.

Aditi's last project

Aditi was last seen in Heeramandi, a series featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

with ANI inputs

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aditi Rao Hydari wears a black and white outfit on Cannes Film Festival red carpet, fans say Audrey Hepburn vibes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On