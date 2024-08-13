From girly floral patterns to masc denim shorts: Top 5 fashion trends that have made a comeback in 2024

As we step into the new fall fashion season, it is time to take a look back at the trends that have dominated the fashion scene of 2024 so far. Among these can be spotted several ones that actually originated sometime in the past, and have become popular again recently. With the growing awareness about sustainable fashion, which has taken the forefront this year, consumers are more mindful about their fashion choices, preferring thrifting over opting for fast fashion brands. Consequently, vintage pieces and styles have been resurrected, often with a modern twist! From retro prints to vintage-inspired silhouettes, here are the top five fashion trends making a major comeback this year.(Instagram)

In a dynamic industry like fashion, which is ever-evolving, it is important to keep up with trends as fashion enthusiasts. From Blake Lively’s Lily Bloom inspired, floral-themed looks at the It Ends With Us press events, to Hailey Bieber’s relaxed corporate-core maternity fits, here are some of the trends fashion lovers have been embracing this year. (Also read: Fashion flashback: Puffball and peplum styles are back! Here’s how to incorporate these retro trends into your wardrobe )

1. Y2K nostalgia

It seems like high-waists are out and low-waisted bottoms are in style again. The 2000s were a big moment for the fashion industry, which was mainly inspired by the era’s technological developments. We’re talking rhinestones, mesh tops, grunge designs, and buckles everywhere. Y2K’s low-waisted flare trousers and micro-mini skirts first made a comeback in 2023, but have evidently seeped into this year’s sartorial vogue. Charli XCX’s viral brat summer trend and Ice Spice vouching for her love of all things Y2K are being devoured by netizens showing their general affinity towards this trend.

2. Relaxed corporate chic

This style is all about power shoulders reminiscent of the 1980s, but with an unexpected twist – a relaxed silhouette. It includes relaxed-fit blazers or overcoats paired with oversized shirts, formal trousers, or even denim pants. This has been one of Hailey Bieber’s most preferred street style looks, as well as other celebs like Sofia Richie Grainge. These ensembles scream boss lady with an emphasis on comfort and nonchalance.

3. Floral motifs

Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us press tour outfits seem to indicate that the fashion scene is in full bloom, but was it ever really out of style? This evergreen pattern has, in fact, dominated fashion, architecture, and interior design since the 14th century, as well as being the originator of pattern play in pre-industrial eras when pastoral imagery was the main source of inspiration. This year’s update on florals is its focus on 3D designs. From Sydney Sweeney’s sculptural floral top in the Immaculate premiere, to JLo’s rosette cape at the Schiaparelli Couture show, runways have become greatly involved with the 3D floral appeal.

4. Bohemian rhapsody

2024 Boho fashion has been nothing short of a refreshing new take on the already existing style statement, featuring crochet patterns, fringe details, and flowy fabrics. Chloé’s standout fall-winter collection has set the tone for this contemporary version of the look, as Louis Vuitton, Isabel Marant, and Etro followed suit. Creative director of Chloe, Chemena Kamali has made boho cool again as the runway was adorned by flowy tops tucked in jeans, chiffon dresses paired with leather jackets, accessorized with bug-eyed shades, and wooden clogs. This year’s Met Gala red-carpet was graced by the Chloe squad, including Greta Gerwig, Emma Mackey, and Zoe Saldana, in hot-off-the-runway neutral, lacey pieces. More recently, Daisy Edgar-Jones has been stunning in boho looks for the Twisters press tour.

5. Jorts with chunky belts

Tight, cheeky shorts are out this summer, replaced by the more roomy, relaxed, Bermuda-length denim shorts, also known as jorts. Once popular among skaters and hip-hop artists, jorts have been reimagined as a summer staple this year, being paired with chunky belts, blazers, heels, or sneakers, depending on the vibe you are going for. “We’ve seen a large rise in consumers cutting and splicing full-length jeans to get the perfect pair of shorts,” Francesca Sieler, marketing director at Beyond Retro, told The Guardian, “What would have been an unwanted piece has now got a new life and look that is personalized for the consumer.” These versatile bottoms have been embraced by several celebs like Billie Eilish, who wore jorts on The Tonight Show, apart from being a recurrent off-duty model wardrobe piece, often donned by the likes of Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.