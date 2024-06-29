Fashion flashback: Puffball and peplum styles are back! Here’s how to incorporate these retro trends into your wardrobe

This year's throwback trends are truly making waves. As we dive back into fashion, balance is key. So hold onto your hats, fashionistas, we've got some serious flair-affair to talk about! The puffball skirt and peplum styles are back and better than ever, ready to fill a huge chunk of your wardrobe. These once-iconic designs are back on the runways and in the streets, offering a refreshing twist to modern wardrobes. From Priyanka Chopra's Armani peplum dress at the Bulgari event to Marina Ruy Barbosa's puffball gown for Cannes 2024, these style statements are making waves across the industry, pushing boundaries of fashion. (Also read: Butter yellow is the new 'IT' colour this summer: Here's how to incorporate it into your wardrobe ) Step into the world of timeless elegance as puffball and peplum styles make a triumphant return to fashion.(Instagram)

Natasha Dua, fashion expert shared with HT Lifestyle some trendy tips to effortlessly incorporate puffball and peplum styles into your wardrobe.

1. Volume Control: Mastering the Puffball Skirt

Hailey Bieber was seen stylishly embracing pregnancy in a puffball mini dress during an outing with Justin Bieber.(Instagram)

Remember: If your bottom half is throwing a party, your top half should be the bouncer. Pair a puffball skirt with a fitted top to keep your look chic and balanced.

2. Perfect Proportions: The Peplum Power Move

Peplum tops give you that cinched-waist look while adding playful flair. So you can simply pair it with slim-fitting bottoms like skinny jeans or tailored trousers.

3. Textile Tango: Mixing Textures and Fabrics

Shilpa Shetty rocks a chic monochrome look, pairing her black peplum top with a matching pencil skirt.(Instagram)

Mixing textures can make your outfit pop; pretty much like making cocktails - adding the right ingredients that makes all the difference. Pair a structured peplum top with a soft, flowy skirt or wide-leg pants.

4. Accessorise to Modernize: Finishing Touches

Emma Stone stunned in a beige off-shoulder peplum top and matching skirt, accessorised with a diamond necklace at the Oscars 2024.(Pinterest)

Accessories can take your look from 'meh' to 'marvellous'. A statement belt works wonders with a puffball skirt, cinching your waist and adding definition. With peplum tops, layer delicate necklaces or go bold with earrings to draw attention upwards. For handbags, a chic clutch or structured satchel complements the skirts, while a sleek crossbody bag suits the tops.

5. Fancy Footwork: Choosing the Right Footwear

Selena Gomez stylishly elevates a puffball skirt by pairing it with a sheer full-sleeve top, a belt, and knee-length black leather boots.(Instagram)

The right footwear can make your outfit sing. Pair puffball skirts with sleek heels or ankle boots to elongate your legs and give you that confident strut. For peplum tops, pointed-toe flats or classic pumps keep things elegant and classy. Embellished sandals add glamour to these skirts, while loafers or ballet flats provide a polished finish to your outfits.

6. Prints Charming: Playing with Patterns

Kate Middleton stuns in a black peplum skirt and blazer adored with white floral prints.(Instagram)

Don't be afraid of prints and patterns. A floral puffball skirt adds a whimsical touch, while a geometric peplum top makes a bold statement. If one piece is loud, keep the other quieter.

7. Layer Up: Versatile and Trendy

Puffball skirts and peplum tops are great for layering. Fitted blazers for a polished office look; cozy knit sweaters over denim jackets for a casual vibe, are some cool options.

8. Confidence Couture: Own Your Style

Sienna Miller showcased her baby bump in a stunning Schiaparelli puffball skirt and matching top, exuding sartorial elegance.(Pinterest)

Above all, wear these trends with confidence. Puffball skirts and peplum tops are designed to make you stand out, so own it! Strut your stuff, have fun, and let your personality shine through.