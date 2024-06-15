Butter yellow is the new 'IT' colour this summer: Here's how to incorporate it into your wardrobe

As we stride into mid-summer, the fashion world is abuzz with the colour of the season: Butter Yellow. Balancing the plank between dopamine dressing and hushed hues, Butter Yellow is the talk of the fashion town. This is not just a phase but a dominating shade to stay in the season's fashion game. The soft and silky side of the yellow palette, similar to a brick of butter, is already making waves from runway to retail store, from accessories to manicures. Even League A celebrities like Hailey Beiber and Deepika Padukone are rocking this shade of yellow in high-fashion maternity wear - from flowing gowns to stylish office wear. This summer season, butter yellow is stealing the spotlight with its vibrant charm and effortless appeal, making it a must-have in your wardrobe.(Instagram)

Yellow has always been the colour of summer - yet many in regular life don't always prefer bright or jazzy colours like yellow. Having said that, this buttery shade is unique, versatile and ideal for those fashion risk-takers. The colour is neutral, mildly pale but still bright and brave, and most importantly, it can be worn to almost any occasion - to simply put, this shade is faux pas proof. (Also read: Heritage fashion: 5 tips and tricks to style Indian textiles for modern wardrobe )

The Ultimate Guide to Rocking Butter Yellow This Season

If you are feeling unsure about how to rock the current "hue of the moment", don't—we have got you covered. Deepika Bhardwaj, Senior Designer, Latin Quarters, shared with HT Lifestyle some styling tips on how to own "yellow" like a celebrity.

Here's your guide to effortlessly styling this vibrant shade in various chic ways and add this colour to your wardrobe.

1) All 'Yellow' for Ultimate Comfort

Add a vibrant touch to your summer wardrobe with a butter-yellow co-ord set, as this trend is set to dominate the season's style game. These outfits offer a chic and effortless way to dress stylishly without the hassle of mixing and matching separate pieces. If you are a working woman struggling with something comfortable yet on-trend, accessorise a strapless double-layer top and tailored butter yellow trousers co-ord with ballet flats and a brown handbag for the perfect workwear ensemble. Complete the look with a signature pendant necklace and oval sunglasses for that polished finish.

2) In 'Vest' In A Subtle Yet Structured Silhouette

The revival of the waistcoat has been a blessing. Whether as standalone tops, base layers, or part of a summer suit, this trend continues to stick around to become — dare we say — a wardrobe essential. A butter yellow vest paired with a vintage, grungy skirt is a popular look among Gen Z. It perfectly complements the ruggedness of the skirt while adding a soft touch of "summer" to the overall vibe. Style it with much-loved bows, oversized glasses, or a burgundy bag to make the look more fashion-forward.

3) Shine Bright Like A Tub Of Butter

No summer wardrobe is complete without a breezy, flowy dress and a butter-yellow hue, which is this season's standout choice. Effortlessly chic and versatile, it requires almost no effort to pull off. It'll work with sandals in the city, double as a beach cover-up on holiday, and look good with gold accessories and a red lip come evening. Perfect for casual weekends, it will make a gorgeous addition to your holiday edit, too. Go with a number in the colour of a daffodil, then accessorise with gold jewellery, strappy sandals, and a coordinating handbag. Simple.

4) Smooth And Flowy Like Butter yellow bottoms

In any silhouette—be it flowy skirts, roomy trousers, or teeny-tiny shorts—pale yellow adds a touch of allure that surpasses plain white or black. These pieces are perfect for mastering monochromatic styles, offering endless versatility. Opt for a chic and contemporary look by pairing them with a crisp white crop top, stylish white sneakers, and accessorising with a sleek silver watch and bold silver earrings. This fit seamlessly shifts from day to night, ensuring you are stylishly prepared for any occasion.