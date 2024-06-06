Heritage fashion: 5 tips and tricks to style Indian textiles for modern wardrobe

The rich cultural heritage of India is not only reflected in its traditions but also in its textiles. Indian fabrics are renowned across the world, each with a unique history that takes you back in time and era, fascinating fashion enthusiasts and designers. As fashion trends are changing at a fast pace, Indian textiles are making their way on global platforms as celebrities embrace the style in newer forms with a twist of modernity. Indian wear is extremely versatile, ensuring you are looking your best, whether it’s a traditional event or even a formal one, and adding that touch of flair to your wardrobe. Mastering the art of styling Indian wear is extremely rewarding, and you are definitely spoilt for a choice there. (Also read: Fringe fashion revival: From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, top Bollywood celebrity-inspired looks to rock the style trend ) Indian textiles, rich in history and tradition, are making a bold statement in modern fashion.(Instagram)

Tips to style traditional Indian fabrics

Manishi Joshi, Premya by Manishii shared with HT Lifestyle tips and tricks on how to style traditional Indian fabrics.

1. Embracing the Diversity

Indian wear is renowned for its kaleidoscope of cultural layers, each with a story to it. It is rightly said that there are multiple Indias in India. The uniqueness of it is reflected in the style and fashion as well. You need to play with fabrics, colours, styles, and more, so it is a self-exploration process, too. In India, we are blessed with varied fabrics such as silk, georgette, and brocade that add texture and elegance to your outfit

2. Embrace the Elegance of Ethnic Silhouettes

Indian wear encompasses a plethora of beautiful silhouettes, each with its own charm. From the royal Anarkalis to the graceful sarees and the chic lehengas, experiment with various styles to find what suits your body shape and personality best. The right silhouette can make all the difference in exuding effortless elegance.

3. Experimenting

Drapes are the most underrated piece of accessory when styling your outfit. It can make or break your outfit and transform your look in an instant. Draping styles can add a contemporary twist to your ensemble and accentuate your look. You can opt for a classic shoulder drape, an embroidered jacket, or even a cape-style drape to accentuate your look

4. Attention to Details

Indian ethnic wear is famous for its intricate handwork, including embroidery, zardozi, lace and gota patti. In modernized versions, designers incorporate contemporary embellishments like sequins, beads, feathers and crystals to infuse a touch of glamour. Furthermore, designers are playing with fabrics for those who want to make a statement with just colours and the fabric.

5. Modern Adaptations

Indian wear and ethnic styles are a form of creative expression. We see a comeback of sarees this season, which have been worn flawlessly and confidently. Sarees blouses are designed like corsets to appeal to a younger generation, pre-draped sarees have been introduced for the ones who struggle with draping etc. to cater to a wider audience with diverse styles. Many Indian celebrities were seen donning a saree at the Cannes Film Festival paired with a modern style blouse embracing their culture at the global forum.

We are at the crux of embarking on a journey to reshape the narrative around fashion, craftsmanship and sustainability. Indian textiles, with their rich history and vibrant appeal, offer endless possibilities for styling and reimagining a garment in a whole different way. It is always the things around us that influence our fashion choices, and each has their own interpretation of it that makes it unique. The bottom line of it is how confidently you are styling and carrying your outfit, as nothing trumps your confidence.