Fringe fashion revival: From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, top Bollywood celebrity-inspired looks to rock the style trend

Fringe fever is back - but did it ever really go away? We're not talking about cropped bangs but the irresistible charm of fringed clothing and accessories. With their cowboy-inspired trims, these pieces have a timeless appeal that flows and swings effortlessly in the breeze, making them a fashion favourite. In the 90s, fringe saved fashion; now, it seems the time has come for fringe to save the summer of 2024. To style fringe, balance is key: pair a fringed statement piece, such as a jacket or skirt, with simpler, streamlined items to avoid overwhelming your look. Whether you go all out or keep it minimal, fringe adds a dynamic, playful touch to any outfit, making it a must-have for your spring-summer wardrobe. (Also read: Celebrity style on a budget: 5 affordable tips to look like a star without breaking the bank ) With its timeless appeal, fringe is making a bold comeback, offering a touch of effortless elegance to any ensemble. (Instagram)

"As a designer, I find fringe to be multifaceted. It can be worn as an accessory or a whole outfit. Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look adorned in a silver and green dress by Falguni Shane Peacock is a recent example. I personally admire her work and was astonished by her presentation of fringe in such a modern yet ethnic way. In my opinion, you can embrace fringe in a bold or subtle way. This trend is all about adding movement and fun to your style. Fringe is versatile and can be adapted to suit various personal styles, making it a must-have for your SS 2024 wardrobe. You should experiment with this trend; keep it minimalist or go all out with textures—it's your choice. Embrace it, style it, wear it," says Bhavna Sharma, fashion expert and co-founder of Kiaayo.

Bollywood-inspired stunning fringe looks

If you haven't yet embraced this stylish fashion trend in your wardrobe and are unsure how to wear and style it, don't worry—we've got you covered. Our B-town divas always reign supreme when it comes to fashion and style, and fringes are no exception. Here are some Bollywood-inspired glamorous fringe looks for your inspiration.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stuns in an electric blue fringe adorned dress.

Alia Bhatt's stunning blue mini dress featuring a v-neckline, long sleeves, a mini hemline and long fringes that reached down to her knees adorned the dress making it the perfect party outfit. Styled with transparent stilettos and glam make-up, she nailed the fringe look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti's all white fringe dress is a perfect summer fashion inspiration.(Instagram/@kritisanon)

Looking for something simple yet stylish? Kriti's stunning all-white ensemble can be your ideal inspiration. Her white dress from Herve Leger features a round neckline, thin straps, a figure-hugging fit, knitted fabric and a fringed hem that adds a touch of sass to her stunning look. Paired with knee-high white boots, she completed her sartorial look.

Sonam Kapoor

Kaftan with fringes? Yes, you heard right. Bollywood's ultimate fashionista Sonam Kapoor can do it all. The 37-year-old brought her A-game in this fringed crepe caftan from Taller Marmo, proving that she is always on top of her game. Made in Italy from crepe that drapes beautifully, the outfit featured a satin tie-detail high neck, wide sleeves, and the waterfall hem finished with sweeping fringes.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's red-hot maxi with eye-catching fringe is sure to steal your heart. With thin straps, a plunging v-neckline, a bodycon fit and swoon-worthy fringes adorning her dress all over, her ensemble was a true showstopper. Paired with silver statement rings and stiletto heels, she showed how to pull off the fringe look with the utmost glamour.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is the retro queen we need in fringe mini dress and bold make-up(Instagram/@bennusehgallofficial)

Huma Qureshi's stunning pristine white Bennu Sehgall dress showcased the vintage fringe look with a modern twist. She wore a beige mini dress with a gold sheen. It was adorned with white fringe details layered throughout the ensemble and exaggerated sleeves adorned with OTT feather embellishments. If you want to grab all the attention and be the standout of any occasion, this could be your ideal outfit inspiration.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor's dreamy look in a stretchy cerulean sleeveless dress with fringed tassels is the epitome of sartorial flair. Picked from the shelves of Parisian designer Herve Leger, her dress features an elasticated under-bust band, a low-cut neckline and fringed panelling that extends to the knees.