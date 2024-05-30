Celebrity style on a budget: 5 affordable tips to look like a star without breaking the bank

Dreaming of a red carpet look but not the hefty price tag? You're not alone. Many of us aspire to capture that glamorous, star-studded style without spending a fortune. Have you ever wondered how individuals pull off a celebrity-like appearance without breaking the bank on designer clothes? The secret lies in making informed decisions and paying close attention to the details. By choosing appropriate colours and accessorising with statement pieces like bold bags, chunky earrings, stylish belts, and fancy sunglasses, you can elevate your style without having to break the bank. Embrace these tips to achieve a polished and put-together appearance and channel your inner celebrity. (Also read: Boho fashion 101: From ruffled top to chic jumpsuit, 6 trendy bohemian outfit inspirations for breezy summer season ) Achieving celebrity style doesn't have to mean spending big bucks.(Pexels)

Mansi Kshatriya, Design Director, Tokyo Talkies by Brand Studio Lifestyle Pvt Ltd shared with HT Lifestyle some affordable tips to help you channel your inner celebrity and shine bright without breaking the bank.

Tips to style like celebrities on budget

1. Strength in Styling

Dressing up is all about understanding how different pieces of clothing work together to create a cohesive look. Knowing how to combine the right colours and textures can make your outfit stand out. Investing in neutral colours such as black, navy, white and camel often conveys a sense of sophistication and luxury. Celebrities tend to gravitate towards fits that exude both comfort and effortless style, and these are things you can incorporate into your own wardrobe.

Consider investing in timeless pieces like a black dress, a white or a baby blue shirt, a pair of well fitted denims, or a dark coloured patterned skirt, with a versatile jacket or a trench coat. To complete the look, simply pair it with a pair of sneakers for a casual vibe or opt for heels to add a sophisticated look. These pieces offer endless styling possibilities for various occasions, while at the same time being elegant and in trend.

2. Fit em right

Celebrities understand the importance of wearing well-fitted clothes. Properly fitted clothes not only flatter your body but also accentuate your features and give you a more polished look. If you have items that do not fit you right, consider altering them to make them a right fit.

3. Playing with Proportions

Celebrities pay great attention to proportions as well to achieve their stylish looks. Pay attention to your body shape and what would accentuate your figure. Celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, who have pear-shaped bodies, tend to opt for garments that are wider at the bottom than at the top and tend to wear items that define their waist.

Those with pear-shaped bodies, like Mrunal Thakur, wear fits that draw attention to their shoulders and take attention away from their hips. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, who has a rectangular figure, tend to wear items that cinch the waist or may add volume to both their bust and hips. The key is to identify what suits you and dress accordingly.

4. Accentuate with Accessories

Choosing and investing in accessories such as necklaces, belts, earrings, watches, scarves, bags and sunglasses is equally essential. Adding a necklace or a choker, to a strapless black dress, along with big earrings, and black heels can elevate your formal look, while adding a pair of sunglasses and a scarf can give it a more casual look. Just remember to not to overwhelm your outfit with a lot of accessories.

5. Kill it with Confidence

Emulating a celebrity's style goes beyond what they wear. It's all about how they carry themselves. They are comfortable in their skin, and in their outfit, and project this self assurance through their attire. Just be yourself, and show everyone who you are through what you wear. You're the star of your own show, so wear what makes you feel fabulous!