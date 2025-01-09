Princess Catherine celebrates 43rd birthday amid cancer battle, Prince William lauds ‘strength’

Catherine, Princess of Wales, turned 43 on Thursday, with her husband Prince William praising her "strength" fighting cancer during the past year. Prince William, Catherine's spouse, praised Catherine's "strength" in battling illness over the last year as she celebrated her 43rd birthday on Thursday.(AFP/Oli SCARFF)

Kate, as she is widely known, revealed last March that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

The announcement came weeks after her father-in-law, Britain's head of state King Charles III, disclosed that he too was receiving treatment for cancer.

Both withdrew from public life for months in 2024 but have since returned to royal duties, on a more limited scale for Kate.

Charles, 76, is reportedly continuing his treatment while Kate said in September that she had finished a course of chemotherapy but that her "path to healing and full recovery is long".

Kensington Palace has not said where the princess would mark the start of her 44th year.

She usually spends it in Norfolk, eastern England, with her children -- Prince George 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis -- and her husband, who is heir to the throne.

Posting a photo of a smiling Kate on social media Thursday, William addressed his birthday message "to the most incredible wife and mother".

"The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you," he wrote.

Charles's Buckingham Palace X account also posted "happy birthday to the Princess of Wales" and shared a photo of Kate smiling.

She and William are set to make more appearances together in 2025 as they eye a return to normality, with William suggesting that an overseas trip may even be on the cards.

The princess has not taken part in an official foreign visit since she attended the Rugby World Cup in France in October 2023.

She first resumed royal duties in October, visiting Southport in northwest England to meet people affected by a knife attack that killed three young girls three months earlier.

In November, she appeared at two remembrance events over consecutive days for Britons killed in the world wars and other conflicts, before also attending the Emir of Qatar's state visit to Britain in December.