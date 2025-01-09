William in heartfelt birthday message to ‘most incredible wife and mother’ Kate

The Prince of Wales has publicly praised the Princess of Wales on her 43rd birthday as the “most incredible wife and mother”, saying “the strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable”. In a rare move, William issued a heartfelt written message on social media after a turbulent past year which saw Kate diagnosed with cancer. He made a public declaration of his and their children’s love for Kate, telling her “We love you” in the message signed “W”. It was accompanied by a new, unseen black and white picture of Kate taken by Matt Porteous, in Windsor, last summer, showing the princess looking relaxed and smiling with her hands in her jean pockets and wearing a gingham scarf. William wrote: “To the most incredible wife and mother. “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. “Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W” Future queen Kate is celebrating quietly at home in Windsor with William, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spending the day at school before a family celebration in the evening. Kate has endured a challenging past 12 months which saw her undergo abdominal surgery, be diagnosed with cancer and face chemotherapy treatment. Next week marks a year since the princess was admitted to hospital for an operation on January 16, just seven days after her 42nd birthday. William described 2024 as a “brutal” and probably “the hardest year” of his life, with his father, the King, also diagnosed with cancer. The royal family sent its birthday wishes to the princess on the monarchy’s official social media account. The post read “Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales!” followed by a birthday cake emoji. It was accompanied by a photo of Kate smiling as she collected bouquets of flowers from wellwishers while attending church in Sandringham on Christmas Day. Bells are being rung at London’s Westminster Abbey – the church where William and Kate wed in 2011 – on Thursday afternoon to mark the royal birthday as is the custom for senior members of the family. Last January, Kate spent nearly two weeks in the London Clinic after her major abdominal surgery, and was recuperating at home when she was told she had cancer and had to begin chemotherapy. She shared heartfelt updates on her cancer treatment throughout the year, having previously endured spiralling online conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts after her operation. In September, she confirmed she had completed her treatment, but revealed in a deeply personal video how she, William and their children had faced an “incredibly tough” time. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said, adding: “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.” The princess, who is expected to continue her gradual return to public duties with more appearances this year, said: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.” Her words were narrated over stylised footage showing the Waleses and their children enjoying the outdoors, walking through woods, and the couple cuddling as they held hands. The princess’s birthday coincides with the state funeral of former US president Jimmy Carter. But William has remained at home with Kate, with his uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, travelling to Washington DC to represent Charles. In the past, it has often been customary for the heir to the throne to attend the funerals of American leaders.

