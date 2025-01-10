Trump looking for a 'quiet place’ with Obama, lip reader reveals what the duo discussed at Carter's funeral

During the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, an unexpected interaction between former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump captured everyone's attention. Despite the years-old rivalry, the two were seen bonding and cracking jokes. A professional lipreader has now revealed what the duo might have discussed and how the conversation carried more serious undertones Trump and Obama exchange pleasantries at Carter's funeral(X)

What happened between Trump and Obama at Carter's funeral?

According to the NY Post, forensic lipreader Jeremy Freeman mentioned that while the two exchanged smiles and laughter, their conversation was nothing 'lighthearted,' as social media has dubbed it." Freeman noted that Trump, sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with Obama, leaned in and suggested they find a “quiet place” to discuss an important matter later in the day, possibly related to international agreements.

“I can’t talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today," the translated version of the chat was shared with the Post.

The funeral ceremony was held right before Trump's inauguration scheduled for Jan 20th. As the two continued their exchange, Freeman translated a key moment where Trump mentioned pulling out of an agreement, hinting at the conditions surrounding it. "I’ve pulled out of that. It’s the conditions. Can you believe it?" Trump said, with Obama responding with a nod.

Trump added, “And after, I will,” before the camera cut off their conversation. Trump then suggested, “Call me at the foyer later,” likely referring to the National Cathedral’s entrance area. The conversation continued with both men smiling, with Obama remarking, “Can you just … it should be good.”

Trump and Obama bond at Carter's funeral

Former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump have not been on good terms politically. Trump has repeatedly attacked Obama, claiming he was not born in the U.S. and accusing him of spying during the 2016 election. Meanwhile, Obama has fired back each election cycle, calling Trump a threat to democracy and accusing him of spreading falsehoods.

The internet was therefore stunned to see the two of them engaging in conversation during the funeral, where former Presidents George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, alongside President Joe Biden and former Vice Presidents all gathered with minimal interaction among them.

The clip quickly became the talk of the social media. Many noted how Vice President Kamala Harris was sitting right in front of the duo and even looked back once watching the old rivals talk.