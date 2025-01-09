Donald Trump and Obama seen cracking jokes as Kamala Harris watches them bond at Carter's funeral: Video

Donald Trump was spotted sharing some health laughs with former President Barack Obama during former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. As cameras captured the exchange, the two, who fiercely opposed each other in recent elections, were seen bonding, while Vice President Kamala Harris looked on, seemingly intrigued by the unexpected camaraderie. Trump and Obama exchange pleasantries at Carter's funeral(X)

As the clip went viral, social media was seen buzzing with reactions with some expressing surprise at the friendly banter between the two men, given their well-documented rivalry.

Jimmy Carter's funeral gathered former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton alongside President Joe Biden and incoming President Donald Trump.

The situation became more intriguing when Obama entered and took a seat next to Trump, with no immediate interaction between the two. Trump eventually initiated a conversation with Obama. Now a video is going viral showing the two men chatting and laughing together at the Washington National Cathedral. The nearly one-minute-long clip then captures Trump’s 2024 presidential rival, VP Kamala Harris, glancing back at the duo before turning forward, seemingly unbothered but silent. Melania Trump was seen sitting alongside Trump.

Trump’s MAGA movement has repeatedly pushed the baseless claim that Obama wasn’t born in the U.S. and shouldn’t have held office, even accusing him of spying on his 2016 campaign. On the other hand, Obama has been a vocal critic of Trump, campaigning against him in 2016, 2020, and 2024, calling him a danger, labeling him a bully, and criticising him for fueling fake news.

Jimmy Carter's funeral: Former Presidents and Vice Presidents reunite

President Jimmy Carter's funeral on Thursday in Washington, D.C., came ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th. During the event Trump encountered his former Vice President, Mike Pence, with the two exchanging an awkward handshake- Tension clearly in the air.

The gathering also included Vice President Kamala Harris and other former vice presidents. Throughout the ceremony, interactions among some of the attendees remained minimal, including between Harris and Trump or Biden.

President-elect JD Vance, and former Vice Presidents Pence, Dan Quayle, and Al Gore were also present at the funeral service.

Former President Jimmy Carter passed away on December 29 at the age of 100, at his home in Plains, Georgia.

“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” said Chip Carter, Jimmy Carter's son during the ceremony. “My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”