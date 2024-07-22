Kangana Ranaut calls out misogynistic memes on American Vice President Kamala Harris: ‘Worse than Indians…’

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of American politician Kamala Harris. After American President Joe Biden withdrew his name from the presidential race and endorsed Kamala instead, there have been numerous memes on her. Kangana called out the misogyny of it all. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut isn't politically correct most of the times but that's her USP: Chirag Paswan) Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Kamala Harris.(ANI/AFP)

‘I don’t support Democrats but…’

Kangana shared a meme on her Instagram stories that asked people to ‘remember this scandal well’ likening Kamala to a ‘call girl’. She called out the sexist nature of it, writing that while she doesn’t support the democrats, she also doesn’t support this. Kangana also called the ‘modern’ Americans more ‘regressive’ than Indians.

Kangana opined, “Since Biden has endorsed Harris for POTUS…SM is full of such memes…I don’t support democrats but it’s amusing even in America an elderly woman politician who has been attorney general of California has to face sexism to this extend, honestly these Americans think they are so modern and all but they are so regressive worse than Indians to be honest. Shame.”

A screen grab of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram stories,

Sonu Sood called out by Kangana

Recently, Kangana was in the news for calling out Sonu Sood. Sonu drew ire recently from social media after he defended a food vendor's actions of spitting on his customer's food.

Sharing a sarcastic comment on X (formerly Twitter), Kangana wrote, “Next you know Sonu ji will direct his own Ramayana based on his own personal findings about God and religion. Wah kya baat hai Bollywood se ek aur Ramayana.”

Sonu had reportedly said ‘if Lord Ram could eat Shabri’s berries, why can’t he eat rotis that have been spat upon?’ He defended the act of spitting by describing it as an act of ‘Humanity’. He said ‘Humanity must remain intact.’

Upcoming work

Kangana was recently elected MP of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. She recently announced a new release date of her film, Emergency. Kangana will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film which will release on September 7 this year. Backed by Zee Studios, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah and music has been orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara.