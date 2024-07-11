Emraan Hashmi roasts Kangana Ranaut for calling award shows useless: ‘Kyunki milna band ho gaya?’

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about the fact that she does not like attending award shows as they are all about TRPs, where a star performs and then gets an award. Emraan Hashmi also avoids award ceremonies, and talked about them on a podcast interview with Subhankar Mishra. During the conversation, he also appeared to throw shade on Kangana's remarks at the same time. (Also read: Emraan Hashmi says he'd love to work with Mallika Sherawat again after reconciliation: ‘We were young and stupid’) Emraan Hashmi reacted to Kangana Ranaut's claim of avoiding award shows.

What Emraan said

During the interview, when Emraan was asked to talk about his opinions on award shows, and if he thinks they are useless like Kangana does, the actor said, “Kyuki mila band ho gaya phir uske baad? Mujhe ek award mila I forget… for which I went to the award ceremony and mujhe iske baad iss cheez ka ek value pata chali ki iske peeche game kya hein. Agar aap perform kar rahe hein woh ek baat he… it is essentially a barter deal (Because she stopped getting awards? I forgot which award I got but I realized what goes on behind this, that if you perform for them its a deal).”

‘Uska value hi nahi he’

He went on to add, “Abhi main ye nahi kahunga ki ye achha nahi hein. I won't diss on awards. Jin logon ko apna living room sajana hein woh kare! Wo jaake perform karke… I can't pat myself on the back saying, ‘Maine aisi performance di hein kyuki ye jhoot baat hein. Usme honesty honi chahiye ki award isliye mila hein kyuki apki performance achchi thi. Toh fir award ka fayda hi kya agar ek barter deal hein toh. Uska value hi nahi he (Now I won’t diss on them, but those who want to decorate their living rooms can attend award shows. I can't do that because it must have some honesty based on your performance, otherwise there is no value).”

Emraan and Kangana have starred in Gangster, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. Emraan will be next seen in Showtime.