Emraan Hashmi says he'd love to work with Mallika Sherawat again after reconciliation: ‘We were young and stupid’

Both Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat are known for their candour. They said mean things about each other immediately after the release of their blockbuster erotic thriller Murder in 2004. They were recently spotted bumping into each other at a wedding and posing for the paparazzi together. In an interview with News18, Emraan said that he'd love to work with Mallika again. Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi starred together in Murder

What Emraan said

“We were young and stupid at that time. You go through a phase in your life when your decision making power is so limited that and you’re just so impulsive. Some mean things were said by her and some by me. But those are all bygones. We kept all of that aside. It was long back. It was very nice seeing and meeting her. She was very warm and so was I. She’s a co-actor I wish I could have worked again with,” said Emraan.

“It was very warm and cordial. I saw her after a very long time. I don’t think we had an encounter like in a long time. I had her a couple of times after the release of Murder,” he added, talking about bumping into her at producer Anant Pandit's daughter's wedding last month.

Emraan, Mallika's feud

Emraan and Mallika had their first breakout hit with Anurag Basu's 2004 erotic thriller Murder. Fans raved about their sizzling chemistry on screen. However, ego clashes ensued as they began talking ill of each other in public. Years later, Emraan even called Mallika a “bad kisser" on Koffee with Karan season 4 in 2014. He also said he'd gift Mallika a 'dummy's guide to learn English' since she was trying to pursue a Hollywood career then.

In 2021, Mallika said on The Love Laugh Live Show season 3, "The funniest (fight) was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn’t speak and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film, I think, during promotions or something, we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also. I’m no less.”

Emraan will be next seen in Showtime. Mallika was last seen in Pambattam.