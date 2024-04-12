When Emraan Hashmi called Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat a bad kisser on Koffee With Karan

What Emraan Hashmi said on KWK

When Emraan made his debut on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan (KWK) in 2014, he said that his famous kiss with Mallika Sherawat in Murder was his worst one on screen. When Karan asked him about his best kiss Emraan said, "There were many in Murder 2 (2011) with Jacqueline Fernandez." Asked about his 'worst on-screen kiss', Emraan did not hesitate before naming Mallika.

More about their feud

Emraan and Mallika’s Murder became a hit when it was released 20 years ago. However, the two did not get along while filming. During an interview in 2021, Mallika recalled her fight with Emraan on the sets of Murder and how they never spoke to each other.

On The Love Laugh Live Show, when host Mandira Bedi asked about her fights with co-actors, Mallika had said, “The funniest (fight) was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn’t speak and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film, I think, during promotions or something, we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also. I’m no less.” Mallika had added they are no longer in touch.

About Murder

The Anurag Basu directorial was the first in the film franchise. Along with Emraan and Mallika, it also featured Ashmit Patel. The film was about a woman who was unhappy with her marriage with a workaholic husband. She found solace in her lover and started an extramarital affair. This filled her with guilt and she left him, but he was determined to win her back – at any cost.

