 When Emraan Hashmi called Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat a bad kisser on Koffee With Karan | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

When Emraan Hashmi called Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat a bad kisser on Koffee With Karan

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 12, 2024 04:59 PM IST

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat met after almost two decades yesterday at a bash. Asked about his 'worst on-screen kiss', Emraan had once named Mallika.

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat took the internet by storm as they reunited 20 years after their film 2004 film Murder at film producer Anand Pandit’s daughter’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday night. It seems like Emraan and Mallika have finally buried the hatchet as they hugged and posed together at the bash. Did you know Emraan once dissed Mallika on Koffee with Karan? Also read | From calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic' to a mean comment for Mallika Sherawat: Sassiest things Emraan Hashmi said on KWK

Emraan Hashmi once called Mallika Sherawat a bad kisser. The actors met on Thursday, two decades after their film Murder (2004).
Emraan Hashmi once called Mallika Sherawat a bad kisser. The actors met on Thursday, two decades after their film Murder (2004).

What Emraan Hashmi said on KWK

When Emraan made his debut on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan (KWK) in 2014, he said that his famous kiss with Mallika Sherawat in Murder was his worst one on screen. When Karan asked him about his best kiss Emraan said, "There were many in Murder 2 (2011) with Jacqueline Fernandez." Asked about his 'worst on-screen kiss', Emraan did not hesitate before naming Mallika.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

More about their feud

Emraan and Mallika’s Murder became a hit when it was released 20 years ago. However, the two did not get along while filming. During an interview in 2021, Mallika recalled her fight with Emraan on the sets of Murder and how they never spoke to each other.

On The Love Laugh Live Show, when host Mandira Bedi asked about her fights with co-actors, Mallika had said, “The funniest (fight) was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn’t speak and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film, I think, during promotions or something, we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also. I’m no less.” Mallika had added they are no longer in touch.

About Murder

The Anurag Basu directorial was the first in the film franchise. Along with Emraan and Mallika, it also featured Ashmit Patel. The film was about a woman who was unhappy with her marriage with a workaholic husband. She found solace in her lover and started an extramarital affair. This filled her with guilt and she left him, but he was determined to win her back – at any cost.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Amar Singh Chamkila Review, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Emraan Hashmi called Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat a bad kisser on Koffee With Karan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On