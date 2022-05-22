Reddit compiles snarkiest Koffee With Karan moments: Kareena Kapoor's John Abraham diss and more

Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Shahid Kapoor have featured on every season of Koffee With Karan, the show’s host Karan Johar shared in a 2019 episode. From making confessions and revelations to answering questions about other celebrities, it is safe to say that the actors have been candid in their appearances on the celebrity talk show, which went on air in 2004. Read more: Soha Ali Khan says Kareena Kapoor is very genuine on Instagram

Known for his unconventional choice of guest pairings, Karan had invited Kareena on his show with actors Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji, and she made sure to answer almost all his questions. Sometimes, even dissing a celebrity or two, along the way.

Not only Kareena, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji and many other celebs, too, have made snarky remarks on Koffee With Karan, over the years. A post on Reddit shared some such comments made by celebs, along with the caption, “New gen could never.”

In an episode of Koffee With Karan season 2, while appearing with then-boyfriend Shahid, Kareena was asked if she wanted to work with actor John Abraham, who was dating Bipasha Basu at the time. To which, she had replied, "I don’t want to work with John Abraham, because he is expressionless.” In another episode from the show’s third season, Kareena was seen mocking actor Priyanka Chopra for her accent. When Karan asked her what she would like to ask Priyanka, Kareena said, "I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from."

In another episode of Koffee With Karan Season 3, Priyanka had even addressed Kareena's remark about her accent. In response to Kareena's ‘question’, Priyanka said, “I think it's the same place that her boyfriend gets it from.” Putting an end to their ‘tiff’ with each other, Priyanka and Kareena appeared together in Koffee With Karan season 6.

Apart from Kareena and Priyanka, other celebrities have also garnered attention for their comments made on Koffee With Karan. In an episode from Koffee With Karan season 2, Rani Mukerji openly criticised actor Preity Zinta for talking too much. “I think Preity talks too much, she should talk less,” she told Karan. Kangana Ranaut appeared on Koffee with Karan in 2019 – her second appearance on the Karan Johar show. When Karan asked her, “Would you rather find true love and be poor or be rich and single,” Kangana replied, “Your idea of poverty is very different from my idea of poverty.”

