Taapsee Pannu makes first post-wedding appearance in red saree; Mallika Sherawat-Emraan Hashmi reunite. Watch

Taapsee's first post-wedding appearance

After tying the knot with longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe in hush-hush fashion last month, Taapsee made her first post-wedding appearance. She wore a red sari and covered her chooras (red bangles) with a red cloth. Wearing gold danglers and with her hair tied in a bun, Taapsee grinned for the paparazzi. As the photographers congratulated her, she kept saying, “Thank you,” before telling them, “Abhi kisi aur ki shadi mein aayi hu (I've come for someone else's wedding now).” When the paparazzi asked her, “Sir nahi aaye? (didn't her husband come with her),” she replied, “Marwaoge tum log mujhe?” (You guys are going to get me in trouble).

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat reunite

Twenty years after starred together in Anurag Basu's blockbuster romance Murder, Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat were seen posing together at the wedding. While Emraan wore a white shirt and black suit, Mallika sported a pink gown. They were also seen catching up with each other inside the wedding.

Other celebrities who graced the wedding included Shah Rukh, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Ameesha Patel, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Rakesh Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Adah Sharma, Avika Gor, Tanisha Mukherjee, and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Shah Rukh looked dapper in a black sherwani as he posed with the father of the bride. Earlier in the day, he was seen waving at scores of fans from the balcony of his bungalow Mannat. He wore a white kurta on the occasion of Eid.

Anand Pandit also wore an all-black suit and posed with his entire family, including daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Sahil. He's best known for producing films like Total Dhamaal (2019) and PM Narendra Modi (2019) among others. He's also a distributor under his company Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.