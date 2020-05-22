Ashmit Patel: There’s pressure to find newer ways to survive, I do think about it, but don’t stress about it

bollywood

Updated: May 22, 2020 18:10 IST

With focus on positivity, Ashmit Patel is trying to document each day of his life amid lockdown. He has been sharing stories, videos and photos on Instagram of how he is working on to build his immunity and urging people to do the same.

“More than anything else, this time calls for a healthy mind and body. Working out daily, increasing your natural vitamin C intake, soaking up the healthy sunlight does make you feel better. It worked for me, so I try to share my experience with my followers. Everyday post workout I do this steam inhalation and that also have been beneficial,” he says.

Quarantining with his aged parents Amit and Asha Patel, the actor says he is concerned about their health. “I’m strict with them. For any kind of work outside the house our help or I step out, that too once a week/ ten days and take proper precaution,” he says.

Patel and his father have been financially supporting all their staffs. He along with his friends has been distributing 100 meals a day. He is also staying away from all kinds of negativity. “We all must concentrate on making things right, correct our past mistakes. The pollution level has gone down, which is good. We also need to check the population growth,” he adds.

Talking about his work getting affected, Patel says, “Some of my projects got postponed, we really don’t know how we’re going to shoot when things open up. My DJ gigs will suffer. So yes there’s pressure, challenges to find newer ways to survive. Do I stress about it? No. I think about it and trying to be more creative. Some of us, are planning to make a short film professionally while at home and then release it on an OTT platform. Let’s see what happens,” he says.