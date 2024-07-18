Kangana Ranaut isn't politically correct most of the times but that's her USP: Chirag Paswan

Chirag talks about Kangana

When shown a photo of Kangana, Chirag Paswan called her a "good friend". Asked if she can make a difference as an MP, he said, “One thing I know for sure is that most of the times she isn't politically correct but that's her USP again. She talks her…”

He added, "She knows kya bolna hai kab bolna hai. Ab woh politically correct ho, nahi ho woh debatable ho sakta hai (She knows what to speak and when to speak. But whether it is politically correct or not could be debatable)."

Chirag on Kangana's USP

When interrupted saying that Kangana says what she thinks, he said that it was Kangana's USP. He also added that ‘we all like her for this’.

Chirag spoke about meeting Kangana outside Parliament

In June, Kangana and Chirag met outside the Parliament and shared a candid moment. Their picture emerged on social media platforms. On the podcast, Chirag also talked about their meeting. He said that he "was really looking forward to meeting her in Parliament". The politician added that since the last few, he "was so busy in my life toh (so) connect toot gaya tha (was lost)".

Chirag on if he would Kangana any tip

When asked if he would want to give Kangana any tips regarding her speech, Chirag laughed and responded that she ‘doesn’t need any tip’. In June this year, Kangana won from the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh, setting the stage for her maiden stint as a BJP parliamentarian. A first time contender for the BJP, she defeated Congress' Vikramaditya Singh in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kangana and Chirag's film

Kangana and Chirag starred in the 2011 film Mile Na Mile Hum, directed by Tanveer Khan. It was Chirag's debut film. The film also starred Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge. After appearing in a film, Chirag entered politics.

Kangana's upcoming film

Fans will see Kangana in Emergency, which will hit the theatres on September 6. She is the lead actor, writer, director, and producer of Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios and Ranaut's Manikarnika Films.