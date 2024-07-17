Chirag Paswan on viral pic of him and Kangana Ranaut: Was looking forward to meeting her

Last month, Miley Na Miley Hum co-stars and now MPs Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan shared a candid moment when they met outside the Parliament, the picture of which went viral. Now, Chirag is speaking up about it, saying the picture capture a pure emotion. Also read: New MP BFFs? Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan's friendly moment at Parliament steps is viral. Watch Chirag and Kangana starred in the 2014 film Mile Na Mile Hum. (PTI)

Union minister and Lok Janshakti party (Ram Vilas) president spoke about it in an ANI podcast.

Chirag reacts

In the interview, he talked about his friendship with the actor. Giving a response to the question in a podcast by Smita Prakash, Chirag said, “I was really looking forward to meeting her in Parliament. Because past 2-3 years I was so busy in my life toh connect toot gaya tha."

The host went on to ask if he gave any tips to her regarding speech. To which Chirag replied, “Hahaha, no no. She doesn’t need any tip”. Chirag and Kangana starred in the 2014 film Mile Na Mile Hum.

The candid meeting

In June, a new video of the two emerged on social media, as news agency ANI captured a glimpse of the two of them having a candid moment just outside the Parliament. Both of them greeted each other and went on to give a low five.

In the video, Kangana was seen in a yellow cotton sari, as she made her way up on the stairs, along with Chirag beside her. She greeted Chirag, who opted for a white kurta and blue jeans, with a smile and they were seen giggling for a few seconds. They did a low five and went inside the premises together. Kangana is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party while Chirag is Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief.

In June, Kangana and Chirag had also met at NDA's Parliamentary meet in New Delhi. They shook hands and shared some laughs together. Earlier, Chirag said he was eager to meet Kangana again. “I am looking forward to meet her. We shared a good relationship, worked in a film. We will be meeting in Parliament. I think she is a strong lady; she voices herself very articulately and I am looking forward listening to her in Parliament,” he told PTI.