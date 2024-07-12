 Vikramaditya criticises Kangana for making Aadhaar must to meet her - Hindustan Times
Vikramaditya criticises Kangana for making Aadhaar must to meet her

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jul 12, 2024 08:00 AM IST

“It is not appropriate for a public representative to ask the people of her parliamentary constituency that they must bring their Aadhaar card if they wish to meet her,” Vikramaditya said.

A day after Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut inaugurated a Sansad Jan Samvad Kendra in Mandi, her former rival and Himachal’s public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh criticised her for making the showing of Aadhaar card mandatory to meet her.

A day after Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut inaugurated a Sansad Jan Samvad Kendra in Mandi, her former rival and Himachal's public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh criticised her for making the showing of Aadhaar card mandatory to meet her.
A day after Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut inaugurated a Sansad Jan Samvad Kendra in Mandi, her former rival and Himachal’s public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh criticised her for making the showing of Aadhaar card mandatory to meet her. (HT File)

“It is not appropriate for a public representative to ask the people of her parliamentary constituency that they must bring their Aadhaar card if they wish to meet her,” Vikramaditya said.

He emphasised that as public representatives, anyone from any part of the state can come to meet them, and there should be no requirement to show identity. He added that anyone approaching a public representative likely has a legitimate reason.

Kangana, after inaugurating the Jan Samvad Kendra, stated that individuals wishing to meet her must present their Aadhaar card and submit their concerns in writing, prioritising local residents over tourists seeking meetings.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Vikramaditya criticises Kangana for making Aadhaar must to meet her
