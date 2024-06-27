 New MP BFFs? Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan's friendly moment at Parliament steps is viral. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi
New MP BFFs? Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan's friendly moment at Parliament steps is viral. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 27, 2024 09:50 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan shared a candid moment as they met near the entrance of the Parliament. They greeted each other with a low five.

Miley Na Miley Hum co-stars and now MPs Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan seemed to be bonding well. A new video of the two has now emerged on social media, as news agency ANI captured a glimpse of the two of them having a candid moment just outside the Parliament. Both of them greeted each other and went on to give a low five. (Also read: MP Kangana Ranaut announces new release date of former PM Indira Gandhi biopic Emergency)

Union Minister Chirag Paswan with BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI)
Union Minister Chirag Paswan with BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI)

Kangana and Chirag share a low five

In the video, Kangana was seen in a yellow cotton sari, as she made her way up on the stairs, along with Chirag beside him. She greeted Chirag, who opted for a white kurta and blue jeans, with a smile and were seen giggling for a few seconds. They did a low five and went inside the premises together. Kangana is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party while Chirag is Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief.

More details

Earlier this month, Kangana and Chirag had met at NDA's Parliamentary meet in New Delhi. They shook hands and shared some laughs together. Earlier, Chirag said he was eager to meet Kangana again. “I am looking forward to meet her. We shared a good relationship, worked in a film. We will be meeting in Parliament. I think she is a strong lady; she voices herself very articulately and I am looking forward listening to her in Parliament,” he told PTI.

Kangana recently announced the new release date of her film Emergency. She will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film which will release on September 7 this year. Backed by Zee Studios, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah and music has been orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / New MP BFFs? Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan's friendly moment at Parliament steps is viral. Watch
New Delhi
Thursday, June 27, 2024
