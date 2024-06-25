 MP Kangana Ranaut announces new release date of former PM Indira Gandhi biopic Emergency | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP Kangana Ranaut announces new release date of former PM Indira Gandhi biopic Emergency

ByAnanya Das
Jun 25, 2024 10:34 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut also shared a poster featuring herself. In the film. Kangana will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has announced the release date of her upcoming film Emergency. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kangana also shared a new poster of the film. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says Congress is not shown in poor light in Emergency)

Kangana Ranaut in new poster of Emergency.
Kangana Ranaut in new poster of Emergency.

New release date of Emergency

The poster featured Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the poster, she looked away from the camera. The film will release on September 7 this year.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The caption read, "The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India’s Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024. The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy, #EmergencyOn6Sept in cinemas worldwide."

Multiple delays of Emergency

Last month, the release date was postponed during the Lok Sabha Elections. Kangana is the lead actor, writer, director, and producer of Emergency. Manikarnika Films Production is behind the upcoming political drama. The film has been delayed multiple times; it was previously scheduled to be released on November 24, 2023.

About Emergency

Emergency is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. It also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Backed by Zee Studios, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah and music has been orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara.

Kangana on directing Emergency, starring in it

Earlier, Kangana spoke about the film. As quoted by news agency ANI, she had said, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!"

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / MP Kangana Ranaut announces new release date of former PM Indira Gandhi biopic Emergency
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On