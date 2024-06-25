MP Kangana Ranaut announces new release date of former PM Indira Gandhi biopic Emergency

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has announced the release date of her upcoming film Emergency. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kangana also shared a new poster of the film. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says Congress is not shown in poor light in Emergency) Kangana Ranaut in new poster of Emergency.

New release date of Emergency

The poster featured Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the poster, she looked away from the camera. The film will release on September 7 this year.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The caption read, "The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India’s Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024. The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy, #EmergencyOn6Sept in cinemas worldwide."

Multiple delays of Emergency

Last month, the release date was postponed during the Lok Sabha Elections. Kangana is the lead actor, writer, director, and producer of Emergency. Manikarnika Films Production is behind the upcoming political drama. The film has been delayed multiple times; it was previously scheduled to be released on November 24, 2023.

About Emergency

Emergency is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. It also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Backed by Zee Studios, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah and music has been orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara.

Kangana on directing Emergency, starring in it

Earlier, Kangana spoke about the film. As quoted by news agency ANI, she had said, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!"