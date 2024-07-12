 BJP MP Kangana Ranaut asks Mandi residents to ‘bring Aadhaar card’ to meet her, Congress fires back | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut asks Mandi residents to ‘bring Aadhaar card’ to meet her, Congress fires back

ByHT News Desk
Jul 12, 2024 01:08 PM IST

The Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi sparked controversy after she asked her constituents to bring their Aadhaar card if they wanted to meet her

BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday told reporters that she would only meet her constituents from Mandi if they showed her their Aadhaar cards.

The Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi sparked controversy after she asked her constituents to bring their Aadhar card if they wanted to meet her (ANI Photo)(Jai Kumar )
The Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi sparked controversy after she asked her constituents to bring their Aadhar card if they wanted to meet her (ANI Photo)(Jai Kumar )

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi roasts Kangana Ranaut for calling award shows useless: ‘Kyunki milna band ho gaya?’

While launching her Jan Samvad Kendra, the Mandi MP said that she needed people to show her their Aadhar cards as Himachal Pradesh had a lot of tourists and she wanted to confirm who was a resident of the area before she offered help, reported The Times of India.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's brother gets hitched: Check out glimpses of the grand Himachali affair

Ranaut said the move would reduce inconvenience for the local people. She added that people should also write down the purpose of their visit on paper beforehand.

Also Read: Kangana slapgate: Mohali cops get video evidence

Ranaut told reporters that as a Lok Sabha MP, it was her job to address national-level issues and not just local assembly or panchayat matters. She asked her constituents to bring matters to her attention that fall within the scope of her role, so she can address broader issues as well.

Ranaut's remarks drew criticism from Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, who contested against her for the Mandi seat.

Singh said, “We are people's representatives. So, it is our responsibility to meet people from every section of the state.”

He added that if people wanted to meet him to talk about their problems, “they don't need to bring their Aadhar card”.

The newly-elected MP was slapped last month at the Chandigarh airport by a CISF personnel, who took issue with Ranaut's remarks about women protesting in solidarity with farmers in 2020.

Ranaut will also be returning to her career as an actor, with her upcoming film Emergency, an Indira Gandhi biopic.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / BJP MP Kangana Ranaut asks Mandi residents to ‘bring Aadhaar card’ to meet her, Congress fires back
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On