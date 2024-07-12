BJP MP Kangana Ranaut asks Mandi residents to ‘bring Aadhaar card’ to meet her, Congress fires back

BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday told reporters that she would only meet her constituents from Mandi if they showed her their Aadhaar cards. The Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi sparked controversy after she asked her constituents to bring their Aadhar card if they wanted to meet her (ANI Photo)(Jai Kumar )

While launching her Jan Samvad Kendra, the Mandi MP said that she needed people to show her their Aadhar cards as Himachal Pradesh had a lot of tourists and she wanted to confirm who was a resident of the area before she offered help, reported The Times of India.

Ranaut said the move would reduce inconvenience for the local people. She added that people should also write down the purpose of their visit on paper beforehand.

Ranaut told reporters that as a Lok Sabha MP, it was her job to address national-level issues and not just local assembly or panchayat matters. She asked her constituents to bring matters to her attention that fall within the scope of her role, so she can address broader issues as well.

Ranaut's remarks drew criticism from Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, who contested against her for the Mandi seat.

Singh said, “We are people's representatives. So, it is our responsibility to meet people from every section of the state.”

He added that if people wanted to meet him to talk about their problems, “they don't need to bring their Aadhar card”.

The newly-elected MP was slapped last month at the Chandigarh airport by a CISF personnel, who took issue with Ranaut's remarks about women protesting in solidarity with farmers in 2020.

Ranaut will also be returning to her career as an actor, with her upcoming film Emergency, an Indira Gandhi biopic.