Kangana slapgate: Mohali cops get video evidence

Mohali Police on Tuesday said they have a CCTV evidence of the incident in which a CISF woman constable allegedly slapped Mandi member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut on June 6. The incident happened at Chandigarh airport when Ranaut was on her way to Delhi. a CISF woman constable allegedly slapped Mandi member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut on June 6 (HT File)

Till now, both CISF and Mohali Police had remained tight-lipped regarding video evidence following which many leaders of the farmers’ unions challenged Ranaut’s claim of being slapped.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) convener Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sarwan Singh Pandher and other farmer leaders on June 9 led a protest outside Mohali SSP office building demanding a fair probe and cancellation of the FIR against woman constable Kulwinder Kaur saying that no one had seen any video proving that the incident took place.

It is learnt the video clearly shows the MP being hit following which the Mohali police registered the FIR against Kaur for allegedly slapping the newly elected BJP MP. Kaur was apparently upset with Ranaut’s statements over farmers’ protests.

The police had booked Kaur on charges of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. Both are bailable sections.

The constable was immediately suspended after the incident. The CISF has also ordered a court of inquiry which is still pending. Ranaut, in a video message, said she was hit in the face and abused by the constable during a security check. However, Mohali police are yet to record Ranaut’s statement.

Kaur’s husband, who is also with CISF was posted in Jammu at the time of the incident, was later transferred to a unit in Bengaluru. Kaur at present is staying with her husband and two kids in Bengaluru.

The Mohali police have recorded statements of around 10 airport employees who were present at the time of the incident and had also formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident last month. The SIT has yet to prepare its report.