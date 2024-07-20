Kangana Ranaut slams Sonu Sood for comparing food vendor spitting in customer's food to Shabri's Ramayana episode

Actor Sonu Sood has been drawing ire from social media after he defended a food vendor's actions of spitting on his customer's food. Now, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has also called him out, slamming him for his views. Also read: Kangana Ranaut isn't politically correct most of the times but that's her USP: Chirag Paswan Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut has slammed actor Sonu Sood.

Kangana slams Sonu

The actor-turned-MP took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam Sonu, who is known for his humanitarian work. “Next you know Sonu ji will direct his own Ramayana based on his own personal findings about God and religion. Wah kya baat hai Bollywood se ek aur Ramayana,” she posted.

Kangana shared her views while reposting another post, which read, “SHOCKING NEWS… Bollywood actor Sonu Sood justifies sp*itting in people’s food. He equates sp*itting on food by a miscreant with Lord Ram eating Shabri’s berries. He said ‘if Lord Ram could eat Shabri’s berries, why can’t he eat rotis that have been spat upon?’ He defended the act of spitting by describing it as an act of ‘Humanity’. He said ‘Humanity must remain intact.’"

More about the issue

Earlier this week, the stir began when a user on X shared a video of a boy preparing rotis for his customers. It included footage of him spitting on the dough. The video came as a response to Sonu's reaction to the Uttar Pradesh and Haridwar authorities' mandate for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners.

Reacting to Sonu's tweet, the user wrote, "The roti smeared with spit should be parcelled to Sonu Sood, so that brotherhood remains intact!"

Responding to the same, Sonu shared, “Our Shri Ram Ji ate the sour berries of Shabri, so why can't I eat them? Violence can be defeated by non-violence my brother. Humanity must just remain intact. Jai Shri Ram”.

Sonu faces backlash

It did not go well with the social media users. One user wrote, “Itna bhi defend maat karo, galat ko bhi sahi proof karne mein lage ho. (Don’t stoop down to defend something that you start sounding wrong.)"

A comment read, "Sonu, nonsense is at its place and truth is at its place, the one who makes this roti is neither Mother Shabari nor are you Ram? Mother Shabari is the symbol of love, this person is spitting in hatred."

Another comment read, "Mother Shabari was a devotee of Lord Rama and she had not made the berries impure out of malice. She was simply giving them to Lord Rama after tasting them to know whether they were sweet or not in her innocence. The person shown in the video neither loves his customers nor is he spitting on the roti to taste it to check if it is cooked properly or not. The reason behind his action is hatred towards other religions. And you are comparing the act of such a person with that of mother Shabari? You are a very foolish person."

What's next

On the work front, Sonu will be seen next in the cyber crime thriller Fateh alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah. The film will be directed by Abhinandan Gupta, and produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions. It is slated to hit the theatres soon this year.

Kangana’s recently announced the new release date of her film Emergency. She will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film which will release on September 7 this year. Backed by Zee Studios, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah and music has been orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara.