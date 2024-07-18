‘Will he sell golgappas?’: Kangana Ranaut backs Eknath Shinde over Shankaracharya's remark

Days after Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati remarked that former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was the victim of betrayal, Bollywood actress and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut defended Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde. Kangana Ranaut, Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

“If a politician doesn’t do politics, will he sell golgappas?” she said.



She also said that in politics it is very normal and constitutional to have alliances, treaties and division of a party.

Her reaction came in light of the statement by the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, who said, “All of us are followers of Sanatana Dharma. We have definitions of ‘Paap’ and ‘Punya’. 'Vishwasghat' (betrayal) is said to be one of the biggest sins, and the same has happened to Uddhav Thackeray.”



Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he expressed his solidarity with Thackeray, who was forced to resign as Maharashtra chief minister after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde engineered a vertical split in the party.

Backing Shinde, the Lok Sabha MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “In politics, it is very normal and constitutional to have alliances, treaties and division of a party. Congress party was divided in 1907 and then again in 1971. If a politician does not do politics in politics, will he sell golgappas?”

She said that “Shankaracharya ji” has misused his words and his influence and religious education.

“Religion also says that if the king himself starts exploiting his subjects then treason is the ultimate religion. Shankaracharya Ji has hurt the sentiments of all of us by using derogatory words against our honourable chief minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde by accusing him of being a traitor and a betrayer. Shankaracharya Ji is insulting the dignity of the Hindu religion by saying such petty and petty things,” Kangana added.



Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had also said that the people of Maharashtra were deeply affected by that “betrayal” and same was visible in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The Opposition's INDIA bloc won 30 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to bag only 17 seats, a decrease of 20 seats from the previous election.