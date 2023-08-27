'And I'm 110lbs': Stormy Daniels mocks Donald Trump over weight revealed in booking records

Stormy Daniels does not believe that former President Donald Trump weighs only 215 pounds, as shown in his Fulton County jail booking records. “Mmmkay! And I'm 110lbs and a virgin! I'm not a scale or a doctor but I have spent some time beneath 215lb men and Tiny was not one of them,” she wrote on X. Stormy Daniels does not believe that former President Donald Trump weighs only 215 pounds, as shown in his Fulton County jail booking records (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File, thestormydaniels/Instagram)

After Donald’s arrest, the Fulton County Jail’s record shows that the former president weighs 215 pounds at 6-foot-3. This would put him on par with most NFL quarterbacks, which was also pointed out by social media users.

The $200,000 bail stated that Donald's weight was 215 pounds and his height 6-foot-3, but a Washington Post report states that these numbers may not be “accurate." Donald was 30 pounds heavier at his last physical in the White House, and he claimed he was 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds in 2016. At the time, he also said he wished to lose 15-20 pounds. According to BetOnline, Donald weighed 276 pounds.

Donald Trump became first US president in history to receive a mugshot

Donald became the first US president in history to have a mugshot taken. On Thursday evening, August 24, he turned himself in to Georgia authorities after facing 13 felony charges handed down by a Fulton County grand jury. His mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Donald was released on a $200,000 bond. An order reportedly limits his ability to post on social media about the case’s witnesses or co-defendants, New York Post reported.

So far this year, the Georgia indictment happens to be the fourth brought against Donald. There were multiple federal cases over the former president’s attempts at overturning the 2020 election in Washington, DC, as well as for allegedly mishandling classified documents in South Florida.

Donald was also indicted for allegedly falsifying business records in an attempt to conceal “hush money” paid to Stormy before the elections in 2016. He was accused of doing this to keep Stormy from speaking up about an affair he allegedly had with the porn star.