Melania ‘not that much into’ Donald Trump now, fans claim following this demeanour

Since winning his second term as US President, Donald Trump delivered his first address to Congress on March 4, 2025. US First Lady Melania Trump (2nd R) stands as she is recognized by US President Donald Trump during Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

While the address itself made headlines, much of the online chatter focused on two things: Barron Trump's absence and Melania Trump’s behaviour throughout the evening.

Melania attended the address alongside other family members, but Barron was nowhere to be seen. While his absence remained unexplained, Melania’s demeanour truly captured the internet’s attention.

Before even entering the Capitol, some eagle-eyed observers noted some awkwardness between the First Lady and the President. As they left the White House, Melania appeared uncomfortable holding Trump’s hand, and he did not make the customary gesture of opening the limo door for her.

Inside the chamber, at one point in his speech, after criticizing Joe Biden and stressing the importance of American border security, Trump received a standing ovation from the Republican audience. However, Melania notably remained seated.

Melania's silence sparks strong remarks on social media

“Why doesn’t Melania stand up for her man?” one user wondered. Others echoed the sentiment, with one user asking, “Isn’t Melania supposed to stand up?”

“What goes through her head looking at Trump? Clear she not that much into him. A mystery,” another piped in.

One commented, “Melania Trump didn't look too enthused when Donald Trump entered the House chamber for his joint session address of Congress. She looks miserable.”

Interestingly, later in his speech, Trump made a point to acknowledge his wife’s contributions, stating, “I also want to recognize another person who has devoted herself to foster care, community, she works so hard on it. Very loving person, our magnificent First Lady of the United States.”

“Melania’s work has yielded incredible results, helping prepare our nation’s future leaders as they enter the workforce.”

“Our First Lady is joined by two impressive young women, very impressive, Haley Ferguson, who benefited from the First Lady’s Fostering the Future initiative and is poised to complete her education and become a teacher. And Elliston Berry, who became a victim of an illicit deepfake image produced by a peer. With Elliston’s help, the Senate just passed the Take It Down Act,” he added.