'Release all hostages or else...': Trump's final warning to Hamas

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 06, 2025 03:34 AM IST

Trump has issued a final ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all living hostages and the bodies of those they "murdered."

US President Donald Trump has issued a final ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all living hostages and the bodies of those they "murdered."

US President Donald Trump issued a final ultimatum to Hamas.(Reuters)
US President Donald Trump issued a final ultimatum to Hamas.(Reuters)

“'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!” he wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!”

