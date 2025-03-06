Menu Explore
Trump and Trudeau's 50-minute phone call: Here's what they discussed

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 06, 2025 12:27 AM IST

In a 50-minute call, Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau addressed fentanyl smuggling and trade issues.

POTUS Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a 50-minute call on Wednesday, focusing on key issues like fentanyl smuggling and trade, per Reuters.

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau discussed fentanyl smuggling and trade during a 50-minute call.(AFP)
Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau discussed fentanyl smuggling and trade during a 50-minute call.(AFP)

Discussions between both nations are set to continue throughout the day, though specific details weren’t shared. Reuters cited a Canadian source who claimed that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Vice President JD Vance were also on the call.

{With inputs from wires.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
