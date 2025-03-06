Trump and Trudeau's 50-minute phone call: Here's what they discussed

In a 50-minute call, Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau addressed fentanyl smuggling and trade issues.
POTUS Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a 50-minute call on Wednesday, focusing on key issues like fentanyl smuggling and trade, per Reuters.
Discussions between both nations are set to continue throughout the day, though specific details weren’t shared. Reuters cited a Canadian source who claimed that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Vice President JD Vance were also on the call.