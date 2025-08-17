Trump reverses position on need for ceasefire before potential peace deal for ending Ukraine war

Day after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, United States President Donald Trump has shifted his position, now hinting towards an overall peace agreement as the next step for ending the war. The US President has now reversed course, suggesting that the countries should straightaway work towards a peace deal.(AP)

Trump had earlier made it clear that a ceasefire should take place before a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. However, the US President has now reversed course, suggesting that the countries should straightaway work towards a peace deal for ending the the 3 ½ year war, the Associated Press reported.

The US President seemed to have abandoned a ceasefire as a requirement for further negotiations, a line which aligns with Russian President Putin. Putin has on several occasions said that Moscow was not seeking a temporary truce but a long-term settlement.

"…It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up, Trump said in a post on Truth Social after speaking to Zelensky and European leaders.

Trump, in his talks with European allies following his summit with Putin, said that the Russian President had asserted that he wants the key Donetsk and Luhansk regions which make up the Donbas.

Zelensky had earlier refused to giving the territory of Donbas.

However, Putin seemed open to halting the stalemate in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, with a freeze along the front lines, AP reported, quoting European officials familiar with the calls, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Following the meeting with Putin, Trump said in the press conference alongside the Russian President that he would “call up NATO”, European officials and hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky is scheduled at the White House for Monday. While the other details about the potential next steps remain unclear, Trump's reversal on the ceasefire aspect has been evident.