Zelensky's US visit, Trump's call with European leaders: What unfolded after Alaska summit

US President Donald Trump has said that the best way to end the Russia-Ukraine war would be through a peace deal rather than a ceasefire, something Kyiv and European leaders have been pushing for. President Donald Trump talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (AP)

The statement came after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the summit talks in Alaska on Friday.

In the hours after the Alaska summit, a lot has happened, including an agreement on bilateral talks between the US and Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning a trip to the White House as soon as Monday.

Here are the top developments since the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.

What happened following Trump-Putin talks?

US President Donald Trump said the best way to end the Ukraine war is to go directly to a peace accord and not a mere ceasefire agreement. He wore on Truth Social: “It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Washington DC, on Monday to hold talks with Trump. According to the Republican leader, a meeting between Zelensky and Putin could be scheduled “if all goes well”.

Russia quickly poured cold water on a possible Putin-Zelensky meeting, with the Kremlin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov saying that the topic ‘hasn't been touched upon yet.’

Trump held a call with European leaders, along with Zelensky after his talks with Putin. He briefed the European allies of the developments and they pushed for security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5 provision.

European leaders have issued a joint statement following Trump’s talks with Putin in Alaska, stating that the next step must be further talks, this time with the involvement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Leaders welcomed President Trump’s efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia’s war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace,” the European statement read.

“As President Trump said, ‘there’s no deal until there’s a deal’. As envisioned by President Trump, the next step must now be further talks, including President Zelenskyy, whom he will meet soon,” the statement added.