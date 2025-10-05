Charlie Kirk’s supporters condemn posts questioning parents' silence, ‘They deserve privacy to grieve’

Supporters have slammed X users who have questioned Charlie Kirk’s parents for remaining silent after his assassination. Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. Charlie Kirk’s supporters condemn posts questioning parents' silence (REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo)(REUTERS)

While Kirk’s wife, Erika, has publicly commented on his death and also appeared at his memorial service, the slain Turning Point USA founder’s parents have remained silent, which some Netizens have found odd. Others, however, condemned those questioning the family, noting that grieving parents may not want to appear in public.

‘Don't comment on how parents grieve such a tragedy’

“Where are Charlie Kirk’s parents? WHO are Charlie Kirk’s parents?” X user DeAnna Lorraine posted.

Netizens slammed Lorraine in the comment section, with one saying, “Who are they? Grieving parents who deserve privacy to grieve. Where are they? In the darkest & lowest valley they could ever imagine but Jesus Christ is with them. So how about leaving them alone?” “I reckon they're at home not playing on social media seeing all the conspiracy theories people are saying about their child.Leave them alone people,” one user wrote, while another said, “His parents are people who had been so loved by him that their privacy and safety was of utmost importance. Charlie had security for a reason.”

Another user named JuliansRum wrote on X, “It’s still weird to me that we haven’t heard anything from Charlie Kirk’s parents”.

Many commented on JuliansRum’s post too, with one saying, “Why would it be weird? Have you ever thought that? Maybe they do not want to go on camera. That is a serious thing to do and by doing so they open them up to criticism and possibly even threats which is wrong. Would you want to go on camera if you were in that situation?” “Have you ever lost a child through murder? No? Then maybe don't comment on how parents grieve such a tragedy,” wrote another. One commented, “What’s weird to me is how you think you have the right to internalize how people grieve. Mind your own business and stay in your own damn lane,” while another said, “Maybe you should mind your business, and don't be concerned with that of grieving parents?”

Charlie Kirk’s parents

Kirk was born in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, and his parents raised him primarily in Prospect Heights. His mother was a mental health counselor, according to NBC News. His father, on the other hand, was an architect whose firm designed the Trump Tower in New York City.

Kirk chose a career path that put him into the spotlight. His parents, however, chose to live a more private life. The Guardian reported that Kirk’s parents raised him in a politically moderate household, but he later went on to build a reputation for himself as a right-wing conservative activist.