Tyler Robinson update: Did Charlie Kirk predict his own death? Candace Owens drops another 'bombshell'

Conspiracy theorist Candace Owens has sparked a lot of buzz over her claims surrounding the death of Charlie Kirk. Owens, a former employee of Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA (TPUSA), claims that contrary to the FBI saying Kirk was shot by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, there is a bigger ploy involved. Tyler Robinson (L), Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens (R).(File Photos)

Shortly after his death, Owens claimed that Kirk was under pressure from Israeli donors and had a meeting with donors where Bill Ackman was also present. Ackman had denied the claims. Then, Owens alleged a federal cover-up of Kirk's killing and accused the FBI of not sharing the details of the probe.

She has not provided any evidence for most of her claims. But on Monday, however, she released a screenshot of texts from Charlie Kirk where Kirk admits that he lost a Jewish donor over inviting Tucker Carlson to an event. The screenshot was confirmed as authentic by a TPUSA employee.

A day later, on Tuesday, Owens dropped another bombshell, saying Charlie Kirk had predicted his own death.

"One more thing rather explosively, three people told me off record—two people who have this in a written communication from Charlie, one who was a Turning Point USA donor and very much one of the white knights in this," Ownes said, in a video on Tuesday.

"The very day before Charlie Kirk died, he expressed that he thought he was going to be killed. He told these people, 'I think they’re going to kill me.' He did not express that to me. So I am telling you this based off the testimony of three people, and I am saying this because I hope that these people, who I think are good, will be inspired to come forward with that again."

"Those conversations I had were off record," she then adds. "I honor that if I say it's off record it stays off record."

Here's Owens' video:

Also read: Who is George Farmer and what is his net worth? 5 things to know about Candace Owens' husband

Tyler Robinson Update: Candace Owens' Claims Cast Doubts

Candace Owens' claims of a bigger conspiracy surrounding the death of Charlie Kirk have cast doubt on the role of Tyler Robinson in Kirk's death. Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged in the case after he admitted in court that he killed Charlie Kirk because "his hate was becoming too much."

However, Candace Owens' claims have cast doubts on Tyler Robinson's role, with conspiracy theories around the FBI "using him" to cover up the real culprit spreading like wildfire. What has added fuel to these theories is Owens' claim that everyone probing the shooting is new - from the judge to the investigating officers.